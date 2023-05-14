Steelers Rookie Minicamp Recap, Day 2: Let the team bonding begin

The Pittsburgh Steelers welcomed 51 players to their south side UPMC Rooney Sports Complex Friday for Day 2 of 2023 rookie minicamp. Obviously, this entailed well more than just the seven players drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, but players who were on a try-out basis just looking for a chance to extend their NFL lives.

Every year there are players who are welcomed to the 90-man offseason roster after rookie minicamp, and this year is likely to follow the same trend.

Now is the time to take a look at what went down on Day 2 of rookie minicamp. Below you’ll see much more than just the rookie class in the black-and-gold for the first time, but video, photos and video of them in their first action of their professional careers.

So, with that being said, let’s take a look at everything that went down on Day 2 of 2023 rookie minicamp:

Videos

Bryce Perkins to Monte ‘the Mullet’ Pottebaum pic.twitter.com/3NhMDsdyDH — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) May 13, 2023

Former #Pitt LB Tylar Wiltz going through drills with the #Steelers as a rookie camp tryout. Only have 3 ILBs in this group. pic.twitter.com/0BeuWnGqQQ — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) May 13, 2023

#Steelers OLB Nick Herbig working on some long arm technique. His length is the big question mark for him at the position, so that tracks. pic.twitter.com/sBJ3j6DRKq — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) May 13, 2023

Karl Dunbar getting in the trenches for some hands-on work for NT technique against a double team with Keeanu Benton pic.twitter.com/yFTWRWvII3 — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) May 13, 2023

Building the chemistry pic.twitter.com/NT5S5vOFqc — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 13, 2023

Interviews

Coach Tomlin speaks to the media about rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/NMvgrNgfwJ — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) May 13, 2023

Cory Trice Jr. speaks to the media about being a vocal player, proving himself on the field, and more. pic.twitter.com/Ldgsqw1v1w — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) May 13, 2023

Undeafted rookie FB Monte Pottebaum details “Monte The Mullet” pic.twitter.com/GoxN9wmkU9 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 13, 2023

Steelers 4th-rd pick Nick Herbig on how special it is to join an NFL team with his brother, Nate, an offensive lineman pic.twitter.com/yHg0mVIj0J — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 12, 2023

Photos

Diving into day ✌️ of rookie minicamp pic.twitter.com/re43MNeq2H — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 13, 2023

The Steelers rookie minicamp will reach Day 3 Sunday, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout Organized Team Activities (OTAs), mandatory minicamp and the rest of the NFL offseason.