Steelers Rookie Minicamp Recap, Day 2: Let the team bonding begin

Time to take a look at what went down for Day 2 of the Steelers 2023 rookie minicamp.

By Jeff.Hartman
NFL: MAY 09 Steelers Rookie Minicamp Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers welcomed 51 players to their south side UPMC Rooney Sports Complex Friday for Day 2 of 2023 rookie minicamp. Obviously, this entailed well more than just the seven players drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, but players who were on a try-out basis just looking for a chance to extend their NFL lives.

Every year there are players who are welcomed to the 90-man offseason roster after rookie minicamp, and this year is likely to follow the same trend.

Now is the time to take a look at what went down on Day 2 of rookie minicamp. Below you’ll see much more than just the rookie class in the black-and-gold for the first time, but video, photos and video of them in their first action of their professional careers.

So, with that being said, let’s take a look at everything that went down on Day 2 of 2023 rookie minicamp:

Videos

Interviews

Photos

The Steelers rookie minicamp will reach Day 3 Sunday, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout Organized Team Activities (OTAs), mandatory minicamp and the rest of the NFL offseason.

