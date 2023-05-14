5 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin following Saturday’s rookie minicamp

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke briefly with the Pittsburgh media following Saturday’s rookie minicamp practice. Based on the questions, the “Players Mentioned” article is able to make another brief return! Remember these are players mentioned in response to specific questions during the Q&A period.

Tanner Morgan

With the Pittsburgh Steelers only having two quarterbacks returning from 2022, Tanner Morgan is the only player currently on the 90-man roster for the third spot. Coach Tomlin was asked what made Morgan an attractive player in the undrafted free agent process.

“He’s a guy that’s played a lot, he’s a six-year guy. He’s got some leadership intangible qualities. He’s been highly productive within that program. His resume is pretty extensive for a guy in that position.”

Broderick Jones

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded up for Broderick Jones in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft knowing he had great physical attributes but still needed some development. Jones’ college coach said before the draft he had enthusiasm to be coached and an excitement to get better. Coach Tomlin was asked about his first impression of that part of Jones in this process.

“I would agree with that. But you know, I think that can be reflective of everybody in an introductory minicamp weekend like this man. If somebody’s a little dull in this setting man that’s probably a problem.”

Corey Trice Jr.

The Steelers were able to draft cornerback Corey Trice the seventh round of the draft despite many thinking he would go much earlier. Coach Tomlin was asked if he was able to glean anything from a player like Trice who fell so far in the draft.

“Hadn’t done enough yet to probably appropriately answer that.”

Bryce Perkins & Hunter Johnson

Tanner Morgan is not the only quarterback and rookie minicamp as the Steelers also listed Bryce Perkins and Hunter Johnson at the position on their minicamp roster which was released on Friday. Coach Tomlin was asked when he has seen from the quarterbacks.

“Not a lot. We hadn’t done a lot. They’ve been attentive and professional. And hopefully we get an opportunity to see some more over the next two days, but just hadn’t had a large enough sample size to paint with a broad brush at this juncture.”

The entire press conference can be seen here: