Steelers sign multiple players to offseason roster following rookie minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their 2023 rookie minicamp this past weekend, and as is customary every season, the team has made some changes with their 90-man offseason roster following the weekend of workouts.

It was officially announced today the Steelers have signed running back Alfonzo Graham to their 90-man offseason roster:

Participating in the Steelers rookie minicamp this past weekend, Graham played collegiately at Morgan State University and attended the HBCU combine in February.

Another move not announced by the Steelers at this time was the signing of cornerback Lqe Barcoo who played for the Santonio Brahmas of the XFL. This per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler:

San Antonio Brahmas cornerback Luq Barcoo of the XFL is signing with the #Steelers, per source. Barcoo, who was with the Jaguars in 2020, did not attend a rookie minicamp but still received offers from Pittsburgh, Browns and Cowboys. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 15, 2023

Barcoo appeared in three games during the 2020 season for the Jacksonville Jaguars where he had 10 tackles and a pass defensed. According to Pro Football Feference, Barcoo was targeted 16 times with 11 completions and surrendered two touchdowns in 152 defensive snaps.

Barcoo was not present with the Steelers at minicamp this past weekend.

With rookie minicamp now over, the next event for the Steelers is Phase 3 of their Offseason Team Activities (OTAs). This phase of the offseason workout schedule also included the team’s mandatory minicamp where players do the most football-like activities of the entire offseason before training camp begins at the end of July.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.