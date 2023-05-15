Steelers hosting linebacker Kwon Alexander for a visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers have wrapped up rookie minicamp for the 2023 season yet are still looking to fill out the last several spots of their 90-man offseason roster ahead of training camp. On Monday, it was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Steelers have a visit scheduled with former Pro Bowl linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Jets’ free-agent and former Pro Bowl LB Kwon Alexander is visiting the Steelers tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 15, 2023

A fourth round-draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL draft, Alexander spent three years with the Bucs where we had a Pro Bowl season in 2017. Signing a four-year, $54 million contract with the 49ers in 2019, Alexander only played one full season in San Francisco before being traded to the New Orleans Saints in the middle of the 2020 season. Released by the Saints in the 2021 offseason, Alexander re-signed in New Orleans for another year with a veteran salary benefit contract. Last season, Alexander played under a veteran salary benefit contract yet again, this time with the New York Jets.

In his eight seasons in the NFL, Alexander has appeared in 95 games with 86 starts. With 590 tackles, 49 of which were for loss, Alexander has 12.5 career sacks, 11 forced fumbles, 33 passes defensed, and eight interceptions with one being returned for a touchdown. Last season with the Jets, Alexander had 69 tackles with six being for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass defensed while appearing in all 17 games with 12 starts and playing 559 defensive snaps.

Simply coming for a visit, there is nothing definitive about Alexander joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. Whether or not it will be a fit for both parties remains to be seen. While nothing is certain, it is still interesting to see that the Steelers are continuing to look at adding to the inside linebacker position group.

Alexander will turn 29 this August.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the 2023 offseason.