Pittsburgh Steelers bringing back Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been phenomenal this offseason with filling gaps in their roster. Omar Khan, in his first full offseason as the team’s General Manager, has been diligent in filling needs in starting roles and depth across the lineup. However, it doesn’t mean all positions have been addressed.

Heading into the offseason there was no doubt who was the team’s starting quarterback. That would be none other than 2022 NFL Draft first round pick Kenny Pickett. When the team retained Mitch Trubisky as the back-up, it seemed as if they weren’t in any hurry to sign a QB3 for their depth chart.

The team did sign a quarterback as an undrafted rookie free agent, but the hope was always to find someone with more experience to help round out the quarterback room. Monday afternoon news began circulating how Mason Rudolph was returning to the Steelers in 2023.

This per Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan:

Source: Mason Rudolph re-signing with the Steelers. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 15, 2023

Before people roll their eyes at the report from “Poni”, it should be noted how Fillipponi not only was the first to get the news of Acrisure getting the naming rights of the Steelers stadium, but also had the full 2023 Steelers schedule hours before the league released the schedule.

The news of Rudolph signing back with the Steelers is being confirmed by others who could be considered “in the know”.

Can confirm. @ThePoniExpress is correct. Mason Rudolph is coming back to the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/wuVcgF3siS — Kevin Adams (@KevinAdams26) May 15, 2023

Rudolph’s return doesn’t just solidify the quarterback depth chart, but also provides a tremendous amount of experience behind second year quarterback Pickett.

While the reports seem to be gaining traction, nothing is official from the Steelers just yet. Nonetheless, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout the 2023 NFL offseason.

UPDATE

It is now being reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that Rudolph will visit the Steelers, and if all goes well he is a “strong candidate” to re-sign with the team.