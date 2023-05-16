Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

BAD Language: Turning Steelers “chips on their shoulders” to diamonds

We talk all of the time about players using a “chip on their shoulder’ for success. There are plenty of Steelers right now harboring said chips. Who are they, and where did the phrase come from? Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on his solo show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

The list of Steelers “Shoulder Chippers”

Steelers Hangover: What We Learned from Steelers Rookie Mini-Camp

Join Steel Curtain Network’s Daniel J, and Shannon White giving their perspective of what we’ve learned from Steelers’ Rookie Mini-Camp.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Mini-Camp Learnings

The Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Are the Pittsburgh Steeler wide receivers good enough?

The Steelers don’t have superstars in their receiver’s room, but it could be argued that they are good enough to make a run at the Lombardi. Steel Curtain Network’s Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of SCN’s “The Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Breaking down the Steelers position room

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

