5 2023 NFL regular season games which are interesting for multiple reasons

The 2023 NFL regular season schedule has been officially released, and that means fans of all 32 NFL teams are pouring over their schedules to see the good, and the bad, of the slate of games.

When looking over the schedules for all teams, everyone looks for a lot of the following criteria:

Prime time games

Rivalry games

Holiday games

Among many other factors which involved the “intrigue factor” of specific games. Below, our own K.T. Smith put together his list of the Top 5 NFL regular season games which he find “interesting”.

For more of an in-depth dive on why Coach Smith finds these matchups intriguing, check out the latest episode of his “Call Sheet” podcast in the player at the bottom of the article. But first, let’s get to the five games...

What a way to kick off the 2023 regular season. The upstart Lions travel to the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. We’ll find out if Jared Goff and company are up to snuff early in the season.

Mentor vs. Mentee. Josh McDaniels hasn’t done much as a head coach since leaving the New England Patriots, at any venue, but he’ll get a chance to prove he is capable without Tom Brady when he goes up against the Patriots in 2023.

Rookie QB vs. Rookie QB. Assuming both Bryce Young (Carolina) and C.J. Stroud (Houston) are starting for this matchup it will be the battle of the two top rookie signal callers in 2023.

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

There are a lot of connections between the Dolphins and Chiefs, mainly in one Tyreek Hill. Hill has been extremely vocal since being traded to the Dolphins prior to the 2022 season, and what better way to prove your worth than to make big plays vs. your former team. Oh, on top of that, this game isn’t being played in the United States, but in Germany. Last year that was a crazy environment which should be a great back drop for this high speed matchup.

A rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship game? Yes, please! This game will pit two of the NFC’s best in a prime time affair. Could this game determined the top seed in the playoffs and a first round bye? It could, especially in a weak NFC.

What do you think of the aforementioned games? Do you see any other games being in the Top 5?

As stated earlier, this was the topic of our own K.T. Smith’s latest “Call Sheet” podcast, which you can hear in the player below: