Steelers Burning Question: Are you taking the OVER/UNDER on 2023 win totals?

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 offseason is almost completely in the rear view mirror. With the vast majority of free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, the only thing left for teams to do this offseason are to complete the rest of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), mandatory minicamp, and make some final adjustments to their 90-man offseason rosters.

Other than that, teams are now preparing for their roster to hit the ground running in 2023, all in hopes of adding a Lombardi Trophy to their team’s trophy case.

As fans, and sportsbooks like DraftKings Sportsbook, prepare for the regular season, many are placing bets on teams’ overall win-loss totals for the upcoming season. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, many are seeing the total and wondering if there is something going on they aren’t aware of at this moment.

Before going any further, it should be noted these lines are created to get bettors to place money on those specific lines. In this case, the line of 8.5 wins for the 2023 Steelers isn’t truly indicative of the potential success, or lack thereof, of the team this upcoming season, but instead is used to get people to place bets on the team.

With all that said, ESPN made their predictions for how these things will shake out. Here is what they think...

Pittsburgh Steelers Over/under: 8.5 Mike Clay’s projection: 9.1 Prediction: Over 8.5 wins. All coach Mike Tomlin does is finish .500 or better. Put it in stone. Slap a damn “Guaranteed” sticker on the box. If you read this column last year, you know my favorite season-long win total bet was the Steelers over 7.5 wins. Of course, Tomlin delivered nine wins with a rookie QB, a pretty poor offensive line and only 10 games with T.J. Watt. I expect the offense to be much more explosive this season, and any defense led by Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick is going to be better than average. I will always bet on Tomlin.

So, now that ESPN has made their predictions known, it is time for you to let us know what you think of this same topic. Are you taking the OVER/UNDER on the 8.5 win total for the 2023 Steelers?