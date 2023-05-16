Steelers claim a defensive lineman off waivers, place another on IR

As the 2023 NFL offseason continues on, there are a number of roster adjustments teams make across the league. With teams releasing some players in order to add others from rookie tryouts or from the XFL, some players end up back on the open market. With this in mind, the Pittsburgh Steelers have claimed defensive lineman Manny Jones off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals. This per Aaron Wilson of KPRC.

#Steelers awarded defensive lineman Manny Jones off waivers from #Cardinals, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 16, 2023

Although the Steelers still have room on their 90-man roster, the addition of Jones comes as the Steelers place another defensive lineman on the Reserve/Injured List in Rennel Wren. Going on the list at this point of the season means Wren is not eligible to return for 2023 with the Steelers unless he is released at a later time if he were to be cleared to play.

We have placed DT Renell Wren on the Reserve/Injured List. As a result, he will miss the entire 2023 season for the #Steelers. @BordasLaw pic.twitter.com/QPjTGJ0Jqa — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 16, 2023

Renell Wren joined the Steelers practice squad prior to Week 1 of the 2022 season after he was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles. Elevated the final two weeks of the season, Wren saw one defensive snap in one game for the Steelers. Wren was a fourth-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 where he spent two seasons and appeared in 12 games with two starts and had nine tackles.

There is no report at this time as to the nature of Wren’s injury.

As for the Steelers new addition of Manny Jones, he was undrafted out of Colorado State in 2022 and was signed by the Arizona Cardinals. Jumping between the 53-man roster and the practice squad as well as being elevated, Jones saw action in four games last season where he played 59 defensive snaps and had six tackles.

