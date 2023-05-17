Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

The Steelers Fix: The All-NFL Draft team of 2023. How many Steelers picks make the cut?

The Steelers are being lauded for their impressive haul in the 2023 NFL Draft. How many newly minted Men of Steel make the Fix’ All Draft Team? Join Andrew Wilbar and Jeremy Betz as they cover everything Steelers from the draft, free agency, fantasy football, and so much more on The Steelers Fix.

The All-NFL Draft team of 2023

How many Steelers make it?

The Scho Bro Show: Which Steelers game of 2023 offers the best fan experience?

The Steelers schedule is out and, including preseason, the black and gold offer 10 home games for fans to enjoy. Which game promises to be the best fan experience? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show, the brotherly love entry of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

News and Notes

The best fan experience on the 2023 Steelers schedule

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Trying to decipher why fans hate Mason Rudolph so much

The news that broke regarding Mason Rudolph and the Steelers reuniting for another season has some fans up in arms. The Steelers are set with Kenny Pickett, but still fans seem to dislike Mason Rudolph with a white-hot intensity. Jeff Hartman dives into this topic, as well as answers fan questions in the ever-popular mailbag segments. All on the latest “Let’s Ride” podcast.

News and Notes

The fans vs. Mason Rudolph

The Mail Bag

