NFL Power Rankings: Post-Draft rankings have Steelers well outside the Top 10

The 2023 NFL Draft is over, and that means everyone is looking ahead to the upcoming regular season. After all, once the regular season schedule is released people are essentially putting the offseason behind them and preparing for the games which really matter...even though they might still be months away.

One of the ways fans get ready for the season is to take a look at NFL Power Rankings. They are absolutely meaningless, but give fans a reason to complain about where their favorite team ranks, as well as who might be ranked above them.

In the latest ESPN Power Rankings, they take a look at the latest rankings post-2023 NFL Draft. So, it’s time to take a look at who they have in the Top 10, and where our beloved black-and-gold rank.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Cincinnati Bengals

3. Philadelphia Eagles

4. Buffalo Bills

5. San Francisco 49ers

6. Miami Dolphins

7. Dallas Cowboys

8. Baltimore Ravens

9. Los Angeles Chargers

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

...

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

Post-FA ranking: 13

Most improved: Offensive line

The Steelers made an aggressive move to get Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones in the first round, further boosting an offensive line that was lackluster in the first half of the 2022 season. Though the Steelers’ line got better in the second half of the season, the organization made significant moves to improve the group for 2023, not only by drafting Jones, but by signing former Eagles starting guard Isaac Seumalo and depth-helpful Nate Herbig.

What do you think of the Steelers’ ranking? Do you think it is too high? Not high enough? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.