Steelers sign 3 players, including QB Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been tied to several players this offseason since the team wrapped up their rookie minicamp last week, but nothing official had come from these rumors.

Even after the agents of some of these players announced they were signing, the Steelers had yet to make the moves official. Until now.

Wednesday the Steelers announced they signed three players, those players being:

CB Luq Barcoo

WR Hakeem Butler

QB Mason Rudolph

This from the Steelers official Twitter feed:

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, both Butler and Rudolph signed one-year contracts for the 2023 regular season:

As for the Steelers players they have added to their 90-man offseason roster, here is a rundown from the Steelers official website:

Luq Barcoo

Barcoo most recently played for the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL. He finished the season with 31 tackles, one interception and a sack. Barcoo was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in three games, starting one, and recorded 10 tackles, one tackle for a loss and had a pass defensed. He has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, but didn’t see action with any of the teams. Barcoo played two years at San Diego State where he had a breakout senior season. He led the NCAA with nine interceptions and was a third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Mountain West Conference selection.

Hakeem Butler

Butler played for the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks this past season, finishing the year with 51 catches for 599 yards and eight touchdowns. Butler was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He didn’t play his rookie season after suffering a broken hand and was released prior to the start of the 2020 season. Butler played in two games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, making a temporary switch to the tight end position. Since then, he played in the Canadian Football League, before playing in the XFL this season. Butler played at Iowa State where he finished his career with 110 receptions for 2,149 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Mason Rudolph

Rudolph didn’t see any action in 2022, inactive for the majority of the season. Rudolph has played in 17 games, starting 10, in his five seasons. He has 236 completions for 2,366 yards and 16 touchdowns. Rudolph saw the majority of his work in 2019 when he started eight of the 10 games he played in, completing 176 passes for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns. Rudolph was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Anyone who follows the Steelers, or the NFL, knows how fluid the offseason roster is throughout the months leading up to training camp. Therefore, there are likely more players to be added, and removed, in the coming days/weeks/months.