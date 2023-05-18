Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

The Call Sheet: Trading Spaces has never been so easy in the NFL

The Call Sheet on Fans First Sports Network returns with 3-time championship winning coach and NFL fan K.T. Smith. Join K.T. in sharing his coaching perspective and how it translates to the NFL game. On this episode, Coach K.T. Smith breaks down the resurgence of the NFL trade recently. FFSN’s David Stefano from Vikings 1st & Skol joins in on the fun.

The Curtain Call: Getting the 411 from Steeler rookie minicamp in the 412

The guys from SCN’s Know Your Enemy are in full offseason mode as we all start the process of moving into ‘23. Tonight, Shannon White and Geoffrey Benedict look at the Steelers’ 2023 rookie minicamp with special guest Nick Farabaugh.

News and Notes

Steelers rookie minicamp highlights and standouts

Special Guest: Nick Farabaugh

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Success of second-year quarterbacks

There’s an expectation of a jump from all NFL players between years one and two. Kenny Pickett had a very promising rookie year as the Steelers franchise QB. With KP8 going into Year 2, what type of results have been seen by passers in their second season? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join Steel Curtain Network’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Results of second-year quarterbacks drafted in the first round

The best Steelers offensive lineman

and more geeky numbers!

