The NFL offseason is quickly reaching the doldrums where there isn’t much news to discuss. Once mandatory minicamps and Organized Team Activities (OTAs) have wrapped up, the general consensus is “no news is good news” during those two months where players are away from their respective teams.
This very time period could also be called ranking season. National outlets feel the need to fill content quotas and space by ranking players and positions in a myriad of ways. Most recently, NFL Network’s Adam Schein did his annual rankings of NFL divisions based on talent at the quarterback position.
Which division topped the charts? How about the AFC North...
Let’s take a look at why Schein made the decision he did when ranking the divisions:
1) AFC North
- Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson
- Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow
- Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett
Burrow has just about everything you want in a franchise quarterback: the leadership, the swagger, the processing ability, the knack for delivering in the fourth quarter. Watching the former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick work with Cincinnati’s receiving talent — most notably, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins — is breathtaking stuff. No wonder the guy’s about to break the bank with a long-term deal. Speaking of which, Lamar rightfully received his nine-figure extension a few weeks ago. Just the second NFL player to win MVP in unanimous fashion, Jackson boasts a sparkling 45-16 career record and is the only quarterback in league history with a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons. But he’s eager to sling the ball across the yard in 2023. At his press conference after signing the new $260 million deal, Jackson said, “I want to throw for 6,000 yards, with the weapons we have.” OK, that’s a little rich, but I’m picking up what Lamar is putting down. With Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers joining the receiving corps — and Todd Monken taking over as offensive coordinator — I expect the 26-year-old to blow past his previous high for passing yards (3,127 in 2019) while maintaining the ability to break your will as an electric runner.
How did the rest of the division in the NFL shake out in these rankings? Let’s take a look at those very rankings, and the quarterbacks who make up those divisions...
2) AFC East
- Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen
- Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa
- New England Patriots: Mac Jones
- New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers
3) AFC West
- Denver Broncos: Russell Wilson
- Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes
- Las Vegas Raiders: Jimmy Garoppolo
- Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert
4) NFC North
- Chicago Bears: Justin Fields
- Detroit Lions: Jared Goff
- Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love
- Minnesota Vikings: Kirk Cousins
5) NFC East
- Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott
- New York Giants: Daniel Jones
- Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts
- Washington Commanders: Sam Howell
6) NFC West
- Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray/Colt McCoy
- Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford
- San Francisco 49ers: Brock Purdy/Trey Lance/Sam Darnold
- Seattle Seahawks: Geno Smith
7) AFC South
- Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud
- Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence
- Tennessee Titans: Ryan Tannehill
8) NFC South
- Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder
- Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young
- New Orleans Saints: Derek Carr
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield
What do you think of these rankings? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers as they press on throughout the 2023 NFL offseason.
Loading comments...