The NFL offseason is quickly reaching the doldrums where there isn’t much news to discuss. Once mandatory minicamps and Organized Team Activities (OTAs) have wrapped up, the general consensus is “no news is good news” during those two months where players are away from their respective teams.

This very time period could also be called ranking season. National outlets feel the need to fill content quotas and space by ranking players and positions in a myriad of ways. Most recently, NFL Network’s Adam Schein did his annual rankings of NFL divisions based on talent at the quarterback position.

Which division topped the charts? How about the AFC North...

Let’s take a look at why Schein made the decision he did when ranking the divisions:

1) AFC North

Burrow has just about everything you want in a franchise quarterback: the leadership, the swagger, the processing ability, the knack for delivering in the fourth quarter. Watching the former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick work with Cincinnati’s receiving talent — most notably, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins — is breathtaking stuff. No wonder the guy’s about to break the bank with a long-term deal. Speaking of which, Lamar rightfully received his nine-figure extension a few weeks ago. Just the second NFL player to win MVP in unanimous fashion, Jackson boasts a sparkling 45-16 career record and is the only quarterback in league history with a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons. But he’s eager to sling the ball across the yard in 2023. At his press conference after signing the new $260 million deal, Jackson said, “I want to throw for 6,000 yards, with the weapons we have.” OK, that’s a little rich, but I’m picking up what Lamar is putting down. With Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers joining the receiving corps — and Todd Monken taking over as offensive coordinator — I expect the 26-year-old to blow past his previous high for passing yards (3,127 in 2019) while maintaining the ability to break your will as an electric runner.

How did the rest of the division in the NFL shake out in these rankings? Let’s take a look at those very rankings, and the quarterbacks who make up those divisions...

2) AFC East

3) AFC West

4) NFC North

5) NFC East

Dallas Cowboys : Dak Prescott

New York Giants : Daniel Jones

Philadelphia Eagles : Jalen Hurts

Washington Commanders: Sam Howell

6) NFC West

7) AFC South

8) NFC South

What do you think of these rankings? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers as they press on throughout the 2023 NFL offseason.