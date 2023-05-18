Steelers preparing to extend quarterback Mitch Trubisky

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to make significant moves when it comes to the business of the 2023 offseason. Making an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Thursday, Steelers general manager Omar Khan stated they are finishing up a contract extension with quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

BREAKING: "We're finishing up an extension with Mitch Trubisky and that will be done here shortly" ~ Omar Khan#PMSLive #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/UVxo2bmYgu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 18, 2023

Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Mason Rudolph to a one-year contract to be the Steelers third quarterback on the depth chart. With Kenny Pickett now entrenched as the starter, the Steelers are now in the process of locking up the backup quarterback position in Mitch Trubisky past the 2023 season.

Under his current contract, Mitch Trubisky was set to count $10.625 million on the 2023 salary cap with an $8 million base salary and a $2.625 million prorated bonus from signing his contract last year. By extending Trubisky, the Steelers are likely to have a significant salary cap savings for 2023. Exactly how much the Steelers will save can be determined once the specifics of the contract are announced, although it has been reported it will add two years to his previous deal.

Joining the Steelers for the 2022 season, Trubisky appeared in seven games with five starts and had a 2–3 record. After going 1–3 as the starter to open the season, including the Steelers Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets where Trubisky was replaced at halftime by Pickett, Trubisky saw his first action off the bench in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Leading the Steelers to a victory, Trubisky went 9 for 12 for 144 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions in the Steelers 20–18 victory.

Trubisky was called on again in Week 14 at home against the Baltimore Ravens when Kenny Pickett exited the game with a concussion. The Steelers did not have the same result this time as Trubisky completed 22 of 30 passes for 276 yards and one touchdown. Unfortunately, it was Trubisky‘s three interceptions which proved costly as the Steelers fell 14–16 to the Ravens.

Trubisky‘s final start with the Steelers came the next week in Week 15 for the injured Pickett as he was 12 for 17 for 179 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions but led the Steelers to a 24–16 road win over the Carolina Panthers.

Trubisky will turn 29 years old during the Steelers 2023 training camp.

