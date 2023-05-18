Steelers add another offensive tackle to the offseason roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers are constantly reworking their offseason roster even throughout the month of May. Almost filled up to the 90-man capacity, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Thursday they have signed offensive tackle Dylan Cook.

Here is a breakdown of Cook from Steelers.com:

Cook entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent that spent the 2022 season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad. Before entering the League, Cook was a dominant force on the offensive line for Montana University. He played a total of 27 games (23 starts) in two seasons. During his time at MU, Cook was two-time Academic All-Big Sky, Phil Steele Fourth Team All-Big Sky, and was nominated for the William Campbell Trophy, known as the “Academic Heisman.” As an anchor of the offensive line, he helped Montana post its first 1,000-yard rusher since 2014.

Dylan Cook signed as an undrafted free agent last offseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, although he did not make their 53-man roster, he immediately landed on the practice squad. Cook was released in early December by the Buccaneers but was signed back for the final two games of the season. After signing a Reserve/Future contract in January, Cook was waived by the Buccaneers earlier this week.

Cook joins a very thin offensive tackle group the Pittsburgh Steelers considering an offseason expanded roster, so adding another player is not surprising. The Steelers current list of offensive tackles are as follows:

Chukwuma Okorafor

Dan Moore Jr.

Broderick Jones

La’Raven Clark

Dylan Cook

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 offseason.