Getting to know the Steelers 2023 UDFAs: Monte Pottebaum

After the Pittsburgh Steelers selected seven players in the 2023 NFL draft, they continued adding to the roster by coming to terms with seven undrafted free agents. With many draft profiles focusing on those players towards the top and middle of the NFL draft, it is time to get to take a look at these other members of the Pittsburgh Steelers who will have just as much opportunity to make the roster in 2023 as those who were selected in the draft, despite the more difficult path.

Remember, some draft profiles for these players are quite harsh as they are looking at them as a draftable prospect. Taking a flyer on an UDFA is a completely different story as many times the potential the player shows is what lands them on an NFL offseason roster.

Next on the list is Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum.

Monte Pottebaum

Fullback

Senior

Iowa

6’1” 239 lbs

Playing four seasons at Iowa, Monte Pottebaum appeared in 45 games with 13 starts. Pottebaum had 20 career rushes for 82 yards and a touchdown as well as 10 receptions for 85 yards. His most productive rushing season was in 2021 with 15 attempts for 76 yards and a touchdown. In his senior season of 2022, Pottebaum had three rushing attempts for 6 yards and three receptions for 37 yards.

Current Steelers at the position:

Fullback

+Connor Heyward Monte Pottebaum

+Connor Heyward is listed on Steelers.com as a TE/FB

Draft Profiles:

There was somewhat limited information in the terms of breakdowns for Pottebaum heading into the 2023 NFL draft. Here is a breakdown from profootballnetwork.com:

Monte Pottebaum, FB Strengths: Outstanding lead-blocking fullback who is also effective catching the ball. Displays outstanding blocking vision and a nasty demeanor and always looks for someone to hit. Accelerates into blocks, drives his shoulders through defenders, and viciously attacks opponents. Blocks down on opponents or gets to the second level and takes linebackers from the action. Seals defensive linemen from plays. Extends to catch the ball with his hands away from his frame, then keeps the play in bounds to pick up positive yardage. Effective short-yardage ball carrier who runs with good lean. Weaknesses: Not much of a running threat and carried the ball just 13 times in four seasons. Shows a bit of stiffness. Overall: Pottebaum is a hard-nosed lead blocker who can also be counted on as a pass catcher out of the backfield. He has speed limitations, but Pottebaum can be put on the field in short-yardage or goal-line situations and used in a variety of roles.

Film: