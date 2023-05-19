Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 18

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. This week the Steelers signed quarterback Mason Rudolph and extended Mitch Trubisky. Which move stood out to you more?

2. Rookie minicamp was last weekend. Did you look into the reports of how the new Steelers were doing or are you holding out for OTAs, minicamp, or training camp?

3. The AFC North was ranked as having the best quarterbacks across the division earlier this week. Where do you rank Kenny Pickett among the AFC North QBs?

4. The Steelers still have a roster spot on the 90-man roster. What position would you like to see to fill it out?

5. The Steelers had two rookies play more than 20 snaps in Week 1 of 2022 (George Pickens an Jaylen Warren). How many rookies will play more than 20 snaps the opening game this season? Which players do you think it will be?

6. T.J. Watt showed a surveillance video this week of him accidentally falling into his pool. Do you have an embarrassing moment like that you wish you had on video (whether you would share that video or not)?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

PODCASTS

We added some new shows and a new platform to our podcasts...if you haven’t checked out our full lineup of morning, noon, and evening shows, give them a try by listening below!