Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

BAD Language: What the Steelers draft did and didn’t quite solve

The consensus of the Steelers 2023 Draft has been overly positive from Broderick Jones to Spencer Anderson and every player in between. But what needs weren’t solved over the weekend. Steel Curtain Network’s Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on his solo show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

How much work is still needed to be done by the Steelers?

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Steelers Hangover: A new day is dawning, Steelers fans!

With a plethora of new Steelers today we discuss the possible roles those and current players will have for the 2023 NFL season. Join Steel Curtain Network’s Daniel J, and Shannon White giving their perspective of what positions benefit from youth and others from experience.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Roles for your newly minted Pittsburgh Steelers

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: How to fit he 2023 draft class into the team

The Steelers 2023 draft selections fit all kinds of team needs. How will they all fit on one roster? Steel Curtain Network’s Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of SCN’s “The Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Making room for the 2023 draftees

and MUCH MORE!

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE