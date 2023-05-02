Steelers officially announce the signing of free agent cornerback Chandon Sullivan

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to add to their 2023 offseason roster even after acquiring 14 new players between the 2023 NFL draft and undrafted rookie free agents. After reports on Saturday during the draft that the Steelers added another free agent cornerback into the mix, the team officially announced on Tuesday the signing of Chandon Sullivan.

Undrafted out of Georgia State in 2018, Sullivan begin his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles as he was on and off the practice squad his first season. Sullivan spent the next three seasons with Green Bay where he appeared in every game and had 20 starts over his last two years. In his three seasons with the Packers, Sullivan had five interceptions with one returned for a touchdown as well as 102 tackles.

In 2022 Sullivan joined the Minnesota Vikings where he appeared in every game with 10 starts and logged 945 snaps on defense and had 60 tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Sullivan played 88% of his defensive snaps lined up as a slot cornerback in 2022.

At this time, the details of Chandon Sullivan are not known beyond it being a one-year deal.

