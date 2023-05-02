Steelers begin the process of inviting rookie try-out players

The 2023 NFL Draft is now officially in the rear view mirror, and while the Pittsburgh Steelers welcomed 14 new players into the fold, 7 drafted and 7 undrafted, it doesn’t mean they are done making moves.

For the newest members of the organization, rookie minicamp is on the horizon. When is rookie camp? It hasn’t been officially announced yet, but it is expected to start May 12 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side. During those workouts the team often looks to add players to fill out drills, while also giving these players an opportunity to prove themselves.

While some see nothing but camp bodies, every year there are players who prove enough to the coaching staff where they earn themselves a spot on the 90-man offseason roster. Get on the offseason roster and you earn a spot for training camp and the preseason. From there, anything is possible.

The Steelers have reportedly started bringing in these players, and here is what we know now. According to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, the Steelers have invited hybrid linebacker/safety Tylar Wiltz to minicamp.

#Steelers invite outside linebacker-safety Tylar Wiltz to their rookie minicamp, per his agent @svanyoesq Played in @TropicalBowlUSA — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 1, 2023

Another player who was invited to more than one rookie minicamp was former Clemson and Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson. With the Steelers only have three quarterbacks on their current roster you would think there is a serious opportunity for someone like Johnson to make the offseason roster.

Mr. Football-winning QB Hunter Johnson of Brownsburg, who played at Northwestern and Clemson, has accepted invites to rookie minicamps with @Giants and @steelers. Five-star QB whose college career didn't go as planned. It happens. My story a few weeks ago:https://t.co/obsPJzx0ag — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) April 30, 2023

On top of those aforementioned players, Alan Saunders of Steelers Now is reporting wide receiver Dwayne Menders Jr. was invited to the team’s rookie minicamp next week.

There will be other names of players who got an invitation to rookie minicamp, and when those are released, along with the dates of camp, we will have that news right here at BTSC for you. In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.