Jason Kelce on how the Eagles won’t be able to just replace Isaac Seumalo

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been unbelievably active throughout Omar Khan’s first free agency period as the team’s General Manager (GM). One of the biggest signings of the offseason had to be the acquisition of former Philadelphia Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo.

Seumalo, who Steelers Assistant GM Andy Weidl knows well from his time in Philadelphia, was considered one of the most talented, yet under-the-radar, signings of the entire offseason for offensive linemen across the league. In fact, his former teammate, center Jason Kelce, knows exactly what the Steelers got when they picked up Seumalo.

“I think he’s one of the best guards in the NFL, and I think he has been,” Eagles center Jason Kelce told reporters Wednesday of Seumalo. “I think he’s one of the most consistent players I’ve ever been around, one of the most consistent people I’ve ever been around. So, we’re not going to replace Isaac.”

High praise from one of the game’s best centers, but Kelce didn’t stop there. He continued to talk about how underappreciated Seumalo is throughout the league.

“Isaac is a really, really special player,” Kelce said. “I know we’ve said that for a long time, and I still don’t think people really have a true grasp of what he did for our room and me personally. I think he’s probably the smartest player I’ve ever been around. Really, really gifted physically, mentally, across the board. So, I think the Steelers are getting a steal. That’s a good pun, I guess.”

All jokes aside, the Steelers had to be thrilled with the acquisition of Seumalo. If the team didn’t acquire Nate Herbig in free agency, or Broderick Jones in the 1st Round of the 2023 NFL Draft, it would still be a massive upgrade along the interior of the offensive line. Seumalo, working with the right or left guard position, will allow the Steelers to have proven veterans at all three interior offensive line positions. Improving the running game was paramount this offseason, and the organization has certainly done their part to get the roster in a position to see immediate results.

A player like Seumalo doesn’t just improve the interior of the offensive line, but will likely improve either tackle he could play alongside. Seumalo will make Broderick Jones or Dan Moore Jr. better if he starts at left guard, and would also make Chuks Okorafor or Dan Moore Jr. better if he plays on the right side.

Seumalo’s versatility and intelligence can’t be understated. Just like Jason Kelce acknowledged.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.