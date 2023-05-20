Jim Brown’s biggest moments against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Jim Brown played the Pittsburgh Steelers 18 times in his career; twice a year from 1957-1965. The Browns were 12-6 in those games, and Brown broke 100 yards rushing in 10 of them. He had 100 total yards in 4 more. By the end of his career, he averaged 5.8 yards per carry against Pittsburgh and scored 19 times. Let’s look at some of his best performances.

November 28, 1965

Brown’s final appearance in Pittsburgh was probably his best. He rushed the ball 20 times for 146 yards and 3 touchdowns. That’s an average of 7.3 yards per carry. He even closed out the game with an additional 27-yard touchdown catch from Jim Ninowski to make it a 42-21 blowout. Plus, he had the year’s longest run from scrimmage.

November 25, 1962

The Steelers actually came into this game with a better record. Brown put up 110 yards on 19 carries and found the end zone twice from the 1 in this 35-14 spanking. But it was Brown’s 34-yard touchdown pass from Frank Ryan in the 2nd quarter that initially put Cleveland on the board.

October 5, 1958

The 0-2 Steelers gave up 9 turnovers this day: 5 lost fumbles and 4 interceptions. Brown had 3 touchdowns in this 45-12 whupping. He rushed for 129 yards on 17 carries for a 7.6 YPC. Brown went on to set a single-season rushing record in just week 8 and finished with 1,527 yards for the season.

October 19, 1958

Just two weeks later, the undefeated Browns rolled over the Steelers again, 27-10. Brown had 19 carries for 153 yards and 1 TD. He scored a second time from a 27-yard pass. He finished the game with an incredible 8.1 yards per carry. The Steelers defense gave up 264 ground yards that game. Brown was named MVP by the Associated Press at the end of this season.

October 5, 1963

Brown *only* scored once in this game, and at times Cleveland was playing from behind. But Pittsburgh was shut out in the 4th quarter and lost 35-23. Brown racked up 175 yards on 21 carries for 8.3 YPC.

