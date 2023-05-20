T.J. Watt sharing his pool mishap was a nice break from the ordinary

The NFL has a long offseason, and there’s a lot of things that can happen to get players in trouble. When it comes to social media and the posting of videos, sometimes the infamous words of Herm Edwards saying “don’t press send” should ring loud. If you’re not sure what I’m speaking about, the words “Devin Bush” and “cat video” should be all you need to know.

Earlier this week, Steelers’ fans were privy to an inside look of a momentarily concerning yet ultimately fun insight into former NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt’s life:

Warning.. The activity in this video may be dangerous… don’t try at home.. (I am completely ok ) pic.twitter.com/IiXt5xQmsh — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) May 18, 2023

Yes, the embarrassing video was shared by Watt himself after he ventured too close to the pool’s edge while skimming and took a harmless spill into the water. And if the security camera wasn’t enough, there was yet another video with some insight into the aftermath of Watt’s unexpected dip.

While some media outlets tried to spin the video as a near catastrophe for the Steelers’ superstar, I find it quite insightful how a player can take such an embarrassing moment caught on tape and put it out there knowing the world will see.

Seeing Watt’s video, I can’t help but think of the NFL of years ago. Just imagine if members of the Steelers dynasty of the 70s had access to the TikTok or the Instagram like these kids have today. Would some of our same beloved players be viewed in a completely different light? I’m almost certain they would. The only question is if it would be for better or for worse.

In today’s world for NFL players, with the social media and insider access like never before, their has to be in large part of their lives they wish to keep private. Moments with friends and family don’t have to go out there for all the world to see. But it is nice to see the occasional human side of our favorite Pittsburgh Steelers when given the opportunity. It’s not every day that you see a video that you would expect to see on America’s Funniest Videos starring your favorite member of the Black & Gold.

There have been a lot of new stories going on with the Pittsburgh Steelers this week compared to a typical week in May. It seems like every time I go to take a break and do something with the family there’s another player being signed or a contract extension that needs to be covered. Having to stay tuned in to all things Pittsburgh Steelers, having the images of T.J. Watt falling into a pool continually coming across my timeline was a great break from the ordinary Steelers news and opinions.

Thank you Trent Jordan for sharing your embarrassing video showing us your human side. Now go wrap yourself in bubble wrap and safely wait for September.