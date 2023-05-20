Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Coaching isn’t “hard” edition

Musings of an old fart this morning…
- I am relatively old, but age certainly is just a number.
- Family can drive a person crazy but it is still the best thing going.
- There are two ways of doing things… You can do it right or you can do it again.
- I miss the comfort of a franchise QB, but I am hopeful we have our next one starting his second year.
- Looking at inflation and it makes me hate Covid even more
- May two-four is a real thing and Canadian’s know how to rock it!
- With Jim Brown passing (RIP) yesterday it got me thinking of a Mount Rushmore for Running Backs… Give us your 4.
- With AB in the news again, it got me thinking back to him returning punts… sadly we’ve not had anything close to that since. Who do you think takes on punt return duty this year and how hopeful are you about his performance?
- Looking at the Steelers roster now including the coaching staff do we make the playoffs? Support your answer.
- Anyone feeling sorry for Mason after signing another million dollar contract to hold a clip board? Coach T this week talked about how he loves coaching and that it isn’t ‘hard’. What is the easiest job you ever had?
- Since I won’t be able to play next weekend, let’s talk bbq (or grilling as some of y’all call it). What food item is miles ahead done best over an open flame? (Sorry steelwoman)
