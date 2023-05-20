Getting to know the Steelers 2023 UDFAs: B.T. Potter

After the Pittsburgh Steelers selected seven players in the 2023 NFL draft, they continued adding to the roster by coming to terms with seven undrafted free agents. With many draft profiles focusing on those players towards the top and middle of the NFL draft, it is time to get to take a look at these other members of the Pittsburgh Steelers who will have just as much opportunity to make the roster in 2023 as those who were selected in the draft, despite the more difficult path.

Remember, some draft profiles for these players are quite harsh as they are looking at them as a draftable prospect. Taking a flyer on an UDFA is a completely different story as many times the potential the player shows is what lands them on an NFL offseason roster.

Next on the list is Clemson kicker B.T. Potter.

B.T. Potter

Kicker

5th-year Senior

Clemson

5’10” 185 lbs

After only appearing in two games his rookie year, B.T. Potter took over as the Clemson kicker for the 2019 season. It is five years with the Tigers, Potter appeared in 56 games where he made 234 of 235 extra points and 73 of 97 field goals. In his final year at Clemson, Potter was a perfect 49 for 49 on extra points and 20 of 26 field goals.

Current Steelers at the position:

Kicker

Chris Boswell B.T. Potter

Draft Profiles:

There was adequate information in the terms of breakdowns for Potter heading into the 2023 NFL draft. Here is a breakdown from nfl.com:

Overview Highly experienced kicker who holds multiple school and conference records. Potter generally hits kickoffs with good hang-time and distance for touchbacks. He has a gliding approach and strikes kicks with good consistency, but he has had some issues with mid-range reliability. While Potter has hit 9 of 13 from 50-plus during his career, he’s missed all four attempts from 55 yards and beyond. Strengths Four years of kicking and five years of kickoff experience. Banged 76.4 percent of his career kickoffs for touchbacks. Strikes field goals with consistency. Process is controlled and repeatable. Weaknesses Made just 70 percent of his kicks from 30 to 49 yards during career. Missed two field goals in the Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee. Missed all four career tries from 55 yards or greater.

Here is another breakdown from cbssports.com:

NFL Draft analysis for B.T. Potter, K, Clemson Draft Scouting Report: Rating: 61.74 (Role player) Pro Comparison: Harrison Butker Summary: B.T. Potter is an unfazed kicker who booted some vital kicks in his college career. He’s very fundamentally sound. He lacks an elite leg but is probably a tick better than average. He’s ho-hum with extra points. Strengths: Good 50+ yard percentage in college career Didn’t miss an extra point Weaknesses: Ball tends to fade, which is unusual, when he’s near the back end of his range Lacks a monster leg

Film: