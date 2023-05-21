 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Stocking the shelves edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 03 SEC Championship - LSU vs Georgia Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With Free Agency right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 5/14

The first rookie minicamp invitee to get a deal is RB Alfonzo Graham out of Morgan State. Always love to see the players tweet out their good fortune. They definitely shouldn’t have to wait until the Steelers officially announce it in what seems to feel like months later.

Monday 5/15

This would be a nice signing of the (nearly) 29 year old Pro Bowler. He does have an injury history and plenty of suitors. Personally, I would love to have him because, like Jerry McGuire, everybody needs a minister of Kwon.

Hines Ward is looking out for his guys. Between him and Peezy in San Antonio, I think I need to become a Brahmas fan.

Looks like Alfonzo’s posting was legit. How awful would it have been if he had to recant that celebration message from Sunday?

Great to see Grandpa Strong is back in the league and not still in Dallas or elsewhere in the AFC North.

Que T-Swift cause it looks like Mase is back in the Burgh. It’s a good move, but “the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate”.

Tuesday 5/16

The kind of metric means absolutely nothing. It’s just here for somebody to try to look smart with it later on in the season, or for those that want to make excuses for their team’s poor performance.

I don’t know “Manny” facts about Jones, but I know that the Steelers are loading up in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball. After the signing, does this mean that we should start calling our team “Arizona East”?

I always hate to see guys go on season-ending lists. I also hate to type, “Rennell Wre, we hardly knew ye”.

This is a move that I’ve been screaming for. I love the possibilities of signing a receiver with the intangibles like Hakeem. I’m also dying to overuse the phrase, “The Butler did it” and “Because he’s my Butler”.

Wednesday 5/17

Witherspoon’s penchant for injury did not help him. The writing was definitely on the wall by drafting two corners and bringing in another the last couple of weeks. I did like Ahkello during his tenure in Steeltown though.

We forget that these guys are human beings, and not pawns on a fantasy football team. This proves the type of leader that Cam Heyward is and may show the growth that Martavis has made.

Are there buds starting to bloom on the Mike Tomlin coaching tree? Both of these men are my assistance and deserve a chance to get to the next level.

The Steelers like to take the time to make things official, I guess. But since it’s now Steelers Twitter official, it’s real. The bigger story here though is that the visit with Kwon Alexander must not have been very fruitful.

Personally, I think I’d rather have the cinco than the deuce. Numbers have personalities, and five is kind of a bad ass dude.

Thursday 5/18

Actually, a really shrewd move. OK does it again. What makes this better is the fact that Omar Khan made this announcement on the Pat McAfee Show. This also may help to open up the door for an Alex Highsmith extension.

Seriously, is this a Steelers record for moves in the off-season?

The national media doesn’t have confidence in KP8, but Coach T does.

T.J.’s okay, but fans would have picked a better emoji than Watt’s. More like .

Patrick Peterson is already a huge leader on this team. I’m going to the Vegas game. I wonder if the Steelers new cornerback would buy me one too.

How fun would it be to go to a movie with those guys? I wish Ken Cam would take me to a movie a month in advance of its release. Bert Kreischer “The Machine” comes out next week. Cam, I am free. I am even willing to sneak in the Sour Patch Kids.

Friday 5/19

I loved No. 55, I know I’m going to love No. 24 too. Joey Jr. is a completely different personality than his dad, but equally as cool.

How fun is Tomlin? It almost sounds like the Steelers are claiming to be innocent bystanders in the Jets/Pats feud.

The football world lost an absolute legend. Rest in Peace, Jim Brown.

Saturday 5/20

No Steelers were invited because neither offensive linemen nor cornerbacks seem to be important enough to “premier.”

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

To listen to more on this, check out the podcast on the player below:

