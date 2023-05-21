A look back at the Steelers week that was: Stocking the shelves edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With Free Agency right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 5/14

Official a steeler Signed !!! — (@Alfonzograham2) May 14, 2023

The first rookie minicamp invitee to get a deal is RB Alfonzo Graham out of Morgan State. Always love to see the players tweet out their good fortune. They definitely shouldn’t have to wait until the Steelers officially announce it in what seems to feel like months later.

Monday 5/15

Jets’ free-agent and former Pro Bowl LB Kwon Alexander is visiting the Steelers tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 15, 2023

This would be a nice signing of the (nearly) 29 year old Pro Bowler. He does have an injury history and plenty of suitors. Personally, I would love to have him because, like Jerry McGuire, everybody needs a minister of Kwon.

San Antonio Brahmas cornerback Luq Barcoo of the XFL is signing with the #Steelers, per source. Barcoo, who was with the Jaguars in 2020, did not attend a rookie minicamp but still received offers from Pittsburgh, Browns and Cowboys. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 15, 2023

Hines Ward is looking out for his guys. Between him and Peezy in San Antonio, I think I need to become a Brahmas fan.

Looks like Alfonzo’s posting was legit. How awful would it have been if he had to recant that celebration message from Sunday?

Free agent wide receiver James Washington is signing one-year deal with the #Saints, per source. Former second-round pick with the Steelers is now a new target for Derek Carr. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 15, 2023

Great to see Grandpa Strong is back in the league and not still in Dallas or elsewhere in the AFC North.

Free agent QB Mason Rudolph is visiting the #Steelers, and if all goes well, he’s a strong candidate to re-sign with the team that drafted him, per source. @ThePoniExpress reported that Rudolph is signing with Pittsburgh. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 15, 2023

Que T-Swift cause it looks like Mase is back in the Burgh. It’s a good move, but “the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate”.

Tuesday 5/16

NFL 2023 Net Rest Edges



net rest = total days of extra rest vs a team's opponents over the course of the season



+12: NYJ, CHI, WAS

+11: TEN

+10: CLE

+9: BAL

+8

+7: MIA, PIT

+6: NE

+5: ARI

+4: NO, IND

+3: DEN

+2

+1: DAL, DET

0: GB, BUF

-1: CAR, CIN, JAX

-2: HOU, MIN

-3

-4:… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 16, 2023

The kind of metric means absolutely nothing. It’s just here for somebody to try to look smart with it later on in the season, or for those that want to make excuses for their team’s poor performance.

#Steelers awarded defensive lineman Manny Jones off waivers from #Cardinals, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 16, 2023

I don’t know “Manny” facts about Jones, but I know that the Steelers are loading up in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball. After the signing, does this mean that we should start calling our team “Arizona East”?

The Steelers have placed defensive tackle Renell Wren on the Reserve/Injured List. As a result, he will miss the entire 2023 season for Pittsburgh — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) May 16, 2023

I always hate to see guys go on season-ending lists. I also hate to type, “Rennell Wre, we hardly knew ye”.

This is a move that I’ve been screaming for. I love the possibilities of signing a receiver with the intangibles like Hakeem. I’m also dying to overuse the phrase, “The Butler did it” and “Because he’s my Butler”.

Wednesday 5/17

The #Steelers have informed veteran CB Ahkello Witherspoon that he’ll be released, source says. He started 7 games over the last two seasons. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 17, 2023

Witherspoon’s penchant for injury did not help him. The writing was definitely on the wall by drafting two corners and bringing in another the last couple of weeks. I did like Ahkello during his tenure in Steeltown though.

Update: #Steelers Pro-Bowler Cam Heyward is advocating for former teammate Martavis Bryant to be reinstated into the NFL after an indefinite drug suspension that began in 2018.https://t.co/hdfwLhuAvC pic.twitter.com/YcpSQq0J1m — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 17, 2023

We forget that these guys are human beings, and not pawns on a fantasy football team. This proves the type of leader that Cam Heyward is and may show the growth that Martavis has made.

#Steelers coaches Teryl Austin and Frisman Jackson will be taking part in the program. https://t.co/MxkLRfkJQf — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) May 17, 2023

Are there buds starting to bloom on the Mike Tomlin coaching tree? Both of these men are my assistance and deserve a chance to get to the next level.

We have signed CB Luq Barcoo, WR Hakeem Butler and QB Mason Rudolph to one-year contracts. @BordasLaw



: https://t.co/UYFhptGFPX pic.twitter.com/4JkOzsJBI0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 17, 2023

The Steelers like to take the time to make things official, I guess. But since it’s now Steelers Twitter official, it’s real. The bigger story here though is that the visit with Kwon Alexander must not have been very fruitful.

Some new/different #Steelers numbers:



Tanner Morgan to 5 from 2.

Mason Rudolph gets 2 back.



Hakeem Butler 21.

Luq Barcoo 35.

Manny Jones 72 — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) May 17, 2023

With Mason Rudolph back with the Steelers, QB Tanner Morgan's run wearing No. 2 was short-lived. He wore the number at rookie minicamp but roster says he is now No. 5. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) May 17, 2023

Personally, I think I’d rather have the cinco than the deuce. Numbers have personalities, and five is kind of a bad ass dude.

Thursday 5/18

BREAKING: "We're finishing up an extension with Mitch Trubisky and that will be done here shortly" ~ Omar Khan#PMSLive #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/UVxo2bmYgu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 18, 2023

Actually, a really shrewd move. OK does it again. What makes this better is the fact that Omar Khan made this announcement on the Pat McAfee Show. This also may help to open up the door for an Alex Highsmith extension.

Steelers add another offensive tackle to the offseason roster https://t.co/Gd1vCwt2Qp — Dave Schofield (@STLRSuperFanDad) May 18, 2023

Seriously, is this a Steelers record for moves in the off-season?

️ @CoachTomlin



"I expect him to kill it." - The @steelers head coach told us what he thinks is coming from @kennypickett10 in Year 2:#NFL #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/DZpmOsh79Z — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 18, 2023

The national media doesn’t have confidence in KP8, but Coach T does.

T.J.’s okay, but fans would have picked a better emoji than Watt’s. More like .

Did @P2 just offer to buy @_Dwfootball11 a fresh new suit for the Steelers vs. Raiders SNF game?



A hilarious episode with one of Pittsburgh's newest and BIGGEST additions, Darnell Washington @BMac_SportsTalk #HereWeGo https://t.co/1sJRVXOTvZ pic.twitter.com/iIOhCC3JCr — All Things Covered (@ATCoveredPod) May 18, 2023

Patrick Peterson is already a huge leader on this team. I’m going to the Vegas game. I wonder if the Steelers new cornerback would buy me one too.

Had a blast with the boys @RyanShazier @Tys_AluX2 @minkfitz_21 @highsmith34 seeing @theFlash opens exclusively in theaters on June 16, and it features Pittsburgh very own @MichaelKeaton as The Batman! pic.twitter.com/whNdtWPBRk — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) May 19, 2023

How fun would it be to go to a movie with those guys? I wish Ken Cam would take me to a movie a month in advance of its release. Bert Kreischer “The Machine” comes out next week. Cam, I am free. I am even willing to sneak in the Sour Patch Kids.

Friday 5/19

A surreal moment for JPJ...



Joey Porter Jr. describes his first practice with the #Steelers as a “bucket list” moment https://t.co/Pdv6Z9cyTA — Jeff Hartman (@JHartman_PIT) May 19, 2023

I loved No. 55, I know I’m going to love No. 24 too. Joey Jr. is a completely different personality than his dad, but equally as cool.

How fun is Tomlin? It almost sounds like the Steelers are claiming to be innocent bystanders in the Jets/Pats feud.

Jim Brown, a three-time MVP and widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NFL history, has died at the age of 87, his wife Monique confirmed in a statement on Instagram.



RIP to an all-time great. pic.twitter.com/LC9s9oQ49W — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 19, 2023

The football world lost an absolute legend. Rest in Peace, Jim Brown.

Saturday 5/20

No Steelers were invited because neither offensive linemen nor cornerbacks seem to be important enough to “premier.”

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

