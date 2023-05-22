It’s the offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers and there are so many topics to talk and write about. Free agents, the coordinator conundrum, the next quarterback, the NFL Draft, signings, retirements and breaking news will all be covered here at BTSC. But who’s going to give you little-known-facts out of the 500 Level?

Luckily, your one-stop, and non-stop, shop for everything Steelers employs a Steelers fan that was allegedly dropped on his head as a one-year-old during the Immaculate Reception. Useless and somewhat fascinating facts are his forte. So, here we are with off-the-wall thoughts from the dark side of a black-and-gold brain that nobody asked for. But the joke’s on you as you’ll be telling your peeps something you read here later.

BTSC Steelers Jeopardy

(Answer at bottom of article)

Middle Name Madness - Cory Carlisle Trice Jr.

The 7th round pick out of Purdue is expected to have an impact at corner with the Steelers. The possibility is that the Steelers could have to Jrs, starting in the defensive backfield along with Joey Porter Jr, and Cory Carlisle Trice Jr.

This Week’s Birthdays of Steel

5/21 - Joey Clinkscales (1964), Benjy Dial (1943), Danny Farmer (1977), Adrian Klemm (1977), Ara Parseghian (1923), Tracy Simien (1967), Guy Whimper (1983)

5/22 - Tom Brown (1921), Spark Clark (1965), Bob Coronado (1936), Tony Holm (1908), A.Q. Shipley (1986)

5/23 - Lorenzo Freeman (1964), Stephon Tuitt (1993), Don Williams (1919)

5/24 - Ron Coder (1954), Russ Cotton (1915), Gordy Holz (1933), Bill Tanguay (1909), Rian “Goo” Wallace (1982), John Woudenberg (1918), Jeff Zgonina (1970)

5/25 - Mike Magac (1938)

5/26 - Crezdon Butler (1987), Greg Loyd (1965), John Malecki (1958), Chris Conrad (1975),

5/27 - John Petchel (1919), Chris Conrad (1975),Sean McHugh (1982), Walt Kiesling (1902)

Strange Sights for Steelers Nation Eyes

Not every NFL player retires with their original team, having played with no other franchise. We may try to forget the image of our Steel Heroes wearing another uniform, but it’s a part of fandom and legends sometimes change team colors. After the Steelers triumphed in Super Bowl XL, the versatile free agent signed a 7-year, $31 million contract with Washington forcing the Steelers to trade up in the first round of the draft for Santonio Holmes. After being released by the Redskins in 2010, the Steelers sapped No. 82 up with a three-year deal, but he was released after one season.

Varsity Blues Black & Golds

There’s a fevered anticipation for Isaac Seumalo’s debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers after signing a free agent deal in March. The former Eagle and 2016 third rounder was actually a Beaver of Oregon State and has a much different look now.

Hypocycloids Gone Hollywood

In 1974, The Longest Yard was released featuring Burt Reynolds as a disgraced professional quarterback who finding himself in prison and coerced by the warden to organize a team to get pummeled by the guards. In 2005, Adam Sandler reprised Reynolds’ role as Pittsburgh Steeler QB Paul “Wrecking” Crewe in a comic adaption of the classic, Reynolds, a well-known Steelers’ fan, appeared in the film as well.

Steelers Jeopardy Answer in the Form of a Question: Who is a Terry Bradshaw?

After being dumped on the Three Rivers Stadium turf in a 1970s contest, Terry Bradshaw quipped about his “turfhead” to famed Steelers’ radio man Myron Cope. No. 12 always was, and still is, quick with a clever and funny comment.

So, there you have it. Anybody can spout out stat after stat, but not everybody can embrace the colorful and personal side of the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, the more you know, the more you can stupefy your friends, family and neighbors with your big, black-and-gold brain.

We’ll see you right here next week. Until then keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the hypocycloids.