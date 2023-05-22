Steelers 2023 Fantasy Football Stock Report, Post-NFL Draft Edition: Part 1

The countdown to the NFL season is on! With free agency and the draft officially over and done with, the dog days of the NFL summer have officially arrived. Now that we have plenty of time on our hands, it is time to begin prepping for fantasy football!

The growing industry of fantasy football seems to only get more intense each year, and whether you like redraft, dynasty, keeper, or something else, there is something for everyone when it comes to fantasy football. While redraft leagues for most may still be months away, we are already in the midst of dynasty draft season. Thus, it is time to take a closer look at the Steelers from a fantasy football perspective, breaking down which players are trending up, or down, following free agency and the draft.

Quarterback

Kenny Pickett: Stock Up

In standard redraft leagues, Pickett is still nothing more than a mid to low-level QB2, but in 2QB and superflex leagues, there could be some intriguing value in selecting Pickett. I still believe the Steelers want to be a run-first offense, but new weaponry in Pittsburgh should allow Pickett to become a much more efficient quarterback in the red zone. Adding a big-bodied veteran like Allen Robinson will give him a trustworthy target who can play both on the outside as well as in the slot, and rookie tight end Darnell Washington will be a matchup nightmare in the middle of the field. Maintaining Myles Boykin and adding Hakeem Butler give the Steelers even more size in their receiving room.

Mitch Trubisky: Stock Even

Trubisky surprisingly agreed to an extension with the team this past week, which makes him irrelevant in fantasy unless Kenny Pickett goes down with an injury. He has mid-level QB2 upside if he sees the field, but he is not someone worth stashing on the bench unless you are in an incredibly deep league.

Mason Rudolph: Stock Down

Rudolph was unable to secure a QB2 gig with another team and finally decided to return to Pittsburgh as the QB3. This almost certainly prevents him from making any fantasy impact in 2022, whereas a signing elsewhere may have given him a chance to be a primary backup.

Running Back

Najee Harris: Stock Up

One of the biggest winners this offseason has been Najee Harris, who will now be running behind a formidable offensive line that includes physical guard Isaac Seumalo and insanely athletic tackle Broderick Jones. Let’s not forget about Darnell Washington’s impact as a run blocker, either. With the additions the Steelers made on offense this offseason, there are no excuses for Najee. It is time for him to live up to his first-round billing.

Jaylen Warren: Stock Up

Despite being faced with a loaded class running backs in the draft, the Steelers opted to forego the position, leaving Warren as the only primary backup to Harris. After impressing just one season ago, expect Warren to spell Harris on occasion, although his ceiling is definitely capped without an injury happening to Harris.

Master Teague: Stock Up

Teague is a more gifted back than Warren and could battle him for RB2 duties in the preseason if he can remain healthy. The fact that the team did not draft a running back shows their confidence in Teague to be a contributor and valuable piece on the roster, as Teague does not have much in the way of him making the roster at this stage in the game.

