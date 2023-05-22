Steelers sign a linebacker, release three on the 90-man offseason roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for Phase 3 of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), and ahead of that beginning on Tuesday the organization has made some moves on their 90-man offseason roster.

Monday afternoon the team announced the release of three players, and the signing of one.

This per the Steelers official Twitter account:

We have signed LB Toby Ndukwe and released LB Tae Crowder, LB Emeke Egbule and RB Master Teague. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/w9ivEDN95I — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 22, 2023

Tthe three players who were released were linebackers Tae Crowder and Emeke Egbule and running back Master Teague. The player who was added was linebacker Toby Ndukwe. Ndukwe was a player who received an invitation to the team’s rookie minicamp, and turned that try-out into a roster spot on the 90-man offseason roster.

Ndukew played his college football at Sam Houston State in 2022, and SMU before that (2017-2021), and registered 34 tackles, 19 solo, 10 tackles for loss, 5 QB hits, 2 pass defenses, 1 interception and half a sack during his final collegiate season.

The players cut certainly will raise eyebrows as some Steelers fans believed the team might have an answer at linebacker with Crowder remaining on the roster. Same could be said about Teague potentially being the RB3 on the team’s depth chart. Barring something unforeseen happening, those players will now be looking for new NFL homes as OTAs begin and the lull before training camp picks up.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for OTAs and the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.