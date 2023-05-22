Steelers Burning Question: What were your thoughts on Ben Roethlisberger’s recent comments on Kenny Pickett?

The 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for Phase 3 of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) Tuesday, but it’s the former starting quarterback who was making headlines Monday. Yes, that former quarterback was Ben Roethlisberger, and I’m referring to his comments made on his most recent Footbahlin’ podcast regarding Kenny Pickett.

Pickett, who was on-site as the guest, heard Roethlisberger talk about how he was rooting against him early in the season last year.

Here is what Ben said about Pickett:

“I’ll be completely honest, I’ll be super transparent here and I’m gonna get blasted,” Roethlisberger said. “I probably shouldn’t say this, but who cares at this point. I wouldn’t say that I wanted Kenny to necessarily fail, but when someone comes to replace you, I still feel like I had it, I hope he doesn’t come ball out. Because then it’s like, Ben who?”

Roethlisberger continued...

“Early on I didn’t want you to succeed because you followed me up — I didn’t want it to happen. I think that’s probably the selfishness of me, and I feel bad for it,” Roethlisberger told Pickett.

“As you started playing, I found myself rooting more and more for you,” Roethlisberger said. “I wanted you to succeed, I wanted you to win games, I wanted you to go in the playoffs. I feel bad that I felt that early on, but I’m glad I transitioned to loving and rooting for you.”

These words have been twisted every possible way through the fan base and media, but not everyone has a negative take on the comments. To be completely honest, you have to watch the actual podcast to see not just what, but how, Roethlisberger said what he did. If you missed the episode, you can watch it HERE.

However, this article isn’t for me to give you my thoughts on the show, but to get you, the fans, thoughts on the comments made. At this time, feel free to vote in the poll as to how you felt after hearing/reading the comments made, and be sure to explain yourself in the comment section below.

