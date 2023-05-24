Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

The Steelers Fix: Headlines from the Future

Join Andrew Wilbar and Jeremy Betz as they cover the Steelers draft needs, free agency, and Fantasy Football on The Steelers Fix.

Headlines of the future

The Scho Bro Show: Steelers fans need to relax when reading the tea leaves

The Steelers have added a lot of players in either the draft or free agency who have yet to compete in the Black & Gold. As fans project how these players will turn out, sometimes over-ambitious assumptions are made on both ends of the spectrum. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show, the brotherly love entry of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

News and Notes

Reining in some of the assumptions about the 2023 Steelers

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Big Ben on KP8 and the start of OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers fan base had their feathers ruffled early this week when Ben Roethlisberger made his bold declaration about Kenny Pickett on his podcast. Oh, and OTAs started too. That, and plenty more, on this Wednesday episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast with Jeff Hartman.

News and Notes

The start of OTAs

Ben on Ken

The Mail Bag

