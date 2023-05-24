Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.
With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.
The Steelers Fix: Headlines from the Future
Join Andrew Wilbar and Jeremy Betz as they cover the Steelers draft needs, free agency, and Fantasy Football on The Steelers Fix.
Check out the rundown of the show:
- Headlines of the future
- and MUCH MORE!
Listen to the show on the player below:
The Scho Bro Show: Steelers fans need to relax when reading the tea leaves
The Steelers have added a lot of players in either the draft or free agency who have yet to compete in the Black & Gold. As fans project how these players will turn out, sometimes over-ambitious assumptions are made on both ends of the spectrum. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show, the brotherly love entry of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts.
As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!
Check out the rundown of the show:
- News and Notes
- Reining in some of the assumptions about the 2023 Steelers
Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.
Listen to the show on the player below:
Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Big Ben on KP8 and the start of OTAs
The Pittsburgh Steelers fan base had their feathers ruffled early this week when Ben Roethlisberger made his bold declaration about Kenny Pickett on his podcast. Oh, and OTAs started too. That, and plenty more, on this Wednesday episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast with Jeff Hartman.
Check out the rundown of the show:
- News and Notes
- The start of OTAs
- Ben on Ken
- The Mail Bag
- and MUCH MORE!
Listen to the show on the player below:
Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:
Apple Users: CLICK HERE
Spotify: CLICK HERE
Google Play: CLICK HERE
Loading comments...