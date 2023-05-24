Steelers Burning Question: What positions need addressed before training camp?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done a massive amount of heavy lifting as it pertains to their current 90-man offseason roster. When you consider the players who have been acquired, both in Free Agency and the 2023 NFL Draft, there will be many fans who wonder if they know this team in the upcoming regular season.

Yes, there has been an almost unparalleled amount of turnover in just one offseason, the first offseason with Omar Khan at the helm.

But, despite all the changes, there are still positions which are thin in terms of depth. The Steelers have solid starters at almost all positions, but there are those which lack any type of depth which would be sustainable if a major injury occurred, like the pectoral injury to T.J. Watt in 2022.

With all that being said, this is where the Steelers Burning Question comes into play. Here is the question, and the possible answers for this week’s question:

Which position is the biggest need before training camp?

ILB

Safety

OLB

Center

Other

Vote in the poll below, and feel free to explain your answer in the comment section below. The answer to the poll will be posted later in the week. In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Steelers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.