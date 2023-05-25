Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform Steel Curtain Network, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

The Steel City Insider: Going inside the Steelers 2023 OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers started Phase 3 of their OTAs Tuesday, and our own Jim Wexell takes you inside the facility on what was, and was not, happening. Check out the latest podcast from our Steel City Insider team of Jeremy Hritz and Wexell who give you the news like no one else can...from inside the facility.

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Curtain Call: Steely Storylines from OTAs

The guys from SCN’s Know Your Enemy are in full offseason mode as we all start the process of moving into ‘23. Tonight, Shannon White and Jeremy Betz take a look at all the pressing Steelers stories coming out of OTAs.

News and Notes

OTA Storylines

Jeremy and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Listen to the show on the player below:

The Steelers Stat Geek: A Steelers streak which is impressive, and still ongoing

The Steelers have had plenty of streaks in their history, but one is ongoing on in the Steel City and it’s pretty impressive. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join Steel Curtain Network’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

An impressive black-and-gold streak

and more geeky numbers!

Listen to the show on the player below:

