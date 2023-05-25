Steelers OTAs Recap, Day 2: T.J. Watt returns to Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the field for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) Wednesday, and for those who haven’t been paying attention this isn’t breaking news. The Steelers have been participating in OTAs for the last few months, but Phase 3, which just started, gets the most news.

In case you don’t know, Phase 1 of OTAs is essentially just workouts with the strength and conditioning staff, Phase 2 is more position specific training/drills and Phase 3 is the most football-like of all OTAs. It is Phase 3 which is where teams can do 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. No contact, no pads, but plenty of news to go around. Before going any further, it is important to note these workouts are 100% voluntary.

There was plenty of news on Day 2 which wasn’t just the aforementioned topics, and in this article I will dive into those, as well as share some video fans might enjoy checking out!

Let’s get to the news...

T.J. returns

hey hi hello T.J. Watt pic.twitter.com/qSYl6BBPZ5 — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) May 24, 2023

Tuesday, the first day of OTAs, there was a certain All-Pro linebacker who was absent from the workout. Well, that player was T.J. Watt, and he was back in attendance on Wednesday. All of Steelers Nation took a deep sigh of relief, even thought the workouts are voluntary.

Canada sighting

Matt Canada monitoring an offense from which much better will be expected. pic.twitter.com/5oNupVrb5Q — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) May 24, 2023

This offseason Matt Canada was oddly absent from many of the big evens on the NFL calendar. He was rarely, if ever, seen at Pro Days, leading many too speculate if his role was being decreased. Whether that happened has yet to be determined, but so far Canada seems to be back in control, much to the chagrin of the fan base.

Friendly Face

A familiar face stopped by practice today pic.twitter.com/9Aupmi1jDT — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 24, 2023

A familiar face was back at the Steelers facility Wednesday. It’s always good to see Da Beard back with the team.

Videos

How it started … pic.twitter.com/bJXF6BfbNJ — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) May 24, 2023

Daily Dose of Darnell: If at first you don’t succeed … pic.twitter.com/6iRrul32Cd — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) May 24, 2023

Steelers longtime captain Cameron Hayward on his advice to Alex Highsmith as Highsmith navigates contract extension negotiations pic.twitter.com/R4xp2VYKWy — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 24, 2023

George Pickens on new Steelers and former UGA teammates Broderick Jones and Darnell Washington- and how all are very very big pic.twitter.com/i4bGISAnxM — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 24, 2023

Darnell Washington is a large man who runs routes pic.twitter.com/LH9spQkNVA — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) May 24, 2023

Interviews

George Pickens and Elandon Roberts spoke to the media after the second day of OTAs. pic.twitter.com/gt9PyMQoQ9 — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) May 24, 2023

Patrick Peterson spoke to the media after the second OTA practice. pic.twitter.com/XHQORgRMrv — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) May 24, 2023

Cam Heyward spoke to the media after practice about reflecting on last season, getting younger players up to speed, and more. pic.twitter.com/TPM6foSyCz — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) May 24, 2023

Photos