 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers OTAs Recap, Day 2: T.J. Watt returns to Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back at practice, and it’s time to take a look at what went down.

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
NFL: MAY 24 Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workouts Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the field for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) Wednesday, and for those who haven’t been paying attention this isn’t breaking news. The Steelers have been participating in OTAs for the last few months, but Phase 3, which just started, gets the most news.

In case you don’t know, Phase 1 of OTAs is essentially just workouts with the strength and conditioning staff, Phase 2 is more position specific training/drills and Phase 3 is the most football-like of all OTAs. It is Phase 3 which is where teams can do 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. No contact, no pads, but plenty of news to go around. Before going any further, it is important to note these workouts are 100% voluntary.

There was plenty of news on Day 2 which wasn’t just the aforementioned topics, and in this article I will dive into those, as well as share some video fans might enjoy checking out!

Let’s get to the news...

T.J. returns

Tuesday, the first day of OTAs, there was a certain All-Pro linebacker who was absent from the workout. Well, that player was T.J. Watt, and he was back in attendance on Wednesday. All of Steelers Nation took a deep sigh of relief, even thought the workouts are voluntary.

Canada sighting

This offseason Matt Canada was oddly absent from many of the big evens on the NFL calendar. He was rarely, if ever, seen at Pro Days, leading many too speculate if his role was being decreased. Whether that happened has yet to be determined, but so far Canada seems to be back in control, much to the chagrin of the fan base.

Friendly Face

A familiar face was back at the Steelers facility Wednesday. It’s always good to see Da Beard back with the team.

Videos

Interviews

Photos

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...