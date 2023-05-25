Steelers add a wide receiver to the 90-man offseason roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of filling their 90 man off-season roster as they have announced the signing of wide receiver Cody Chrest.

Cody Chrest was anundrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL draft and was signed by the Indianapolis Colts. Less than a week later the Colts released Chrest after their rookie minicamp.

Playing three seasons at Sam Houston State, Cody Chrest appeared in 31 games where he had 131 receptions for 1,715 yards and nine touchdowns. In his final season of 2022, Chrest appeared in nine games with 36 receptions with 548 yards and two touchdowns. Chris also added 10 career punt returns for 64 yards over his final two season at Sam Houston State as well as one kick return for 12 yards.

With the Steelers finishing up their first week of OTAs, they are creeping forward with completely filling their 90-man offseason roster. After the signing of Chrest on Thursday and Markus Golden on Wednesday, the Steelers have one roster spot remaining according to their roster on Steelers.com.

Chrest joins a very crowded wide receiver room which already consists of the following 13 players:

Diontae Johnson

George Pickens

Allen Robinson

Gunner Olszewski

Miles Boykin

Cody White

Anthony Miller

Calvin Austin III

Hakeem Butler

Ja’Marcus Bradley

Dan Chisena

Dez Fitzpatrick

Jordan Byrd

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 offseason.