Podcasts: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: How Hot is the Hot Seat?

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation, exposing the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. Year 2 is officially in effect for KP8, and social media is already setting his expectations in May. Plus, the one thing from Kenny’s chat with Ben that fans are overlooking. We catch up with UDFA Alfonzo Graham to get the inside story on rookie minicamp. Then the debut of the game show “How Hot is the Hot Seat,” where Steelers fans set the temperature of the chairs of their favorite coaches and players. Also why Coach Mitch should be part of this year’s Hall of Honor. Hosted by Kyle Chrise and Greg Benevent, with special guest August DeRose-Jones.

Toxic Takes

Grooming Kenny

OTA me ASAP

Khan SZN

A conversation with Alfonzo Graham

How Hot is the Hot Seat?

Kickoff Rule Changes

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as Steel Curtain Network proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Football in shorts is still important

There’s a lot of fans that downplay the significance of OTAs. But as Cam Heyward points out, football in shorts is an imperative step to get to football in pads. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts with Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield, and Bryan Anthony Davis.

News of the Week

The importance of OTAs

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride, Friday: Do the Steelers develop their players to their fullest potential?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a history of developing players into superstars, but some would argue that the Men of Steel aren’t developing players to their fullest potential. Jeff Hartman delivers this topic, as well as the All Betz Are Off segment with Jeremy Betz, on this Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

News and Notes

How good is Steelers player development right now?

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

