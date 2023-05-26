 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers OTAs Recap, Day 3: Kenny Pickett continues to draw rave reviews

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back at practice, and it’s time to take a look at what went down.

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
NFL: MAY 25 Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workouts Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the field for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) Wednesday, and for those who haven’t been paying attention this isn’t breaking news. The Steelers have been participating in OTAs for the last few months, but Phase 3, which just started, gets the most news.

In case you don’t know, Phase 1 of OTAs is essentially just workouts with the strength and conditioning staff, Phase 2 is more position specific training/drills and Phase 3 is the most football-like of all OTAs. It is Phase 3 which is where teams can do 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. No contact, no pads, but plenty of news to go around. Before going any further, it is important to note these workouts are 100% voluntary.

There was plenty of news on Day 3 which wasn’t just the aforementioned topics, and in this article I will dive into those, as well as share some video fans might enjoy checking out!

Let’s get to the news...

Pickett’s reputation precedes him

Kenny Pickett is the starter for the Steelers, and there is no denying that simple fact. However, what many don’t understand is how impressive Pickett has been as a leader. In fact, his reputation as a leader certainly precedes him. Newly acquired wide receiver Allen Robinson knew all about Pickett...back to his college days.

Larry O joins the gang

T.J. Watt was back at practice on Wednesday, and Thursday saw another defender arrive back in the 412 area code. That defender was Larry Ogunjobi, and it was his first time in the black-and-gold after signing his 3-year deal this offseason.

WRs an intriguing group

The Steelers have several positional needs this offseason, and many believed the wide receiver position was a need. However, after the acquisition of Allen Robinson, the signing of Hakeem Butler and the healthy return of Calvin Austin III there is now a plethora of options at the position. Who will win the final spots? That is an intriguing battle to watch...

Videos

Interviews

Photos

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...