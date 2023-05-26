Steelers OTAs Recap, Day 3: Kenny Pickett continues to draw rave reviews

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the field for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) Wednesday, and for those who haven’t been paying attention this isn’t breaking news. The Steelers have been participating in OTAs for the last few months, but Phase 3, which just started, gets the most news.

In case you don’t know, Phase 1 of OTAs is essentially just workouts with the strength and conditioning staff, Phase 2 is more position specific training/drills and Phase 3 is the most football-like of all OTAs. It is Phase 3 which is where teams can do 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. No contact, no pads, but plenty of news to go around. Before going any further, it is important to note these workouts are 100% voluntary.

There was plenty of news on Day 3 which wasn’t just the aforementioned topics, and in this article I will dive into those, as well as share some video fans might enjoy checking out!

Let’s get to the news...

Pickett’s reputation precedes him

New Steelers WR Allen Robinson says he’s been admiring Kenny Pickett’s knack for winning since KP was in college pic.twitter.com/tEeSPO5knq — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 25, 2023

Kenny Pickett is the starter for the Steelers, and there is no denying that simple fact. However, what many don’t understand is how impressive Pickett has been as a leader. In fact, his reputation as a leader certainly precedes him. Newly acquired wide receiver Allen Robinson knew all about Pickett...back to his college days.

Larry O joins the gang

No. 99 - Larry Ogunjobi - out at Steelers OTAs today pic.twitter.com/qm55fr5urt — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 25, 2023

T.J. Watt was back at practice on Wednesday, and Thursday saw another defender arrive back in the 412 area code. That defender was Larry Ogunjobi, and it was his first time in the black-and-gold after signing his 3-year deal this offseason.

WRs an intriguing group

The WRs go to work pic.twitter.com/nAu0OrQkg5 — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) May 25, 2023

The Steelers have several positional needs this offseason, and many believed the wide receiver position was a need. However, after the acquisition of Allen Robinson, the signing of Hakeem Butler and the healthy return of Calvin Austin III there is now a plethora of options at the position. Who will win the final spots? That is an intriguing battle to watch...

Videos

Kenny Pickett to Najee Harris. pic.twitter.com/DQmcmagjWJ — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) May 25, 2023

Najee Harris and a jacked Jaylen Warren pic.twitter.com/VymVZaARUK — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) May 25, 2023

can’t say I’ve seen this drill before but I will *absolutely* be trying this at home pic.twitter.com/L6DLF0n0PS — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) May 25, 2023

The DL getting work in with Karl Dunbar pic.twitter.com/3PkYVXArje — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) May 25, 2023

TJ Watt on his Fall Into The Pool Seen ‘Round The World pic.twitter.com/8QHMN1X21H — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 25, 2023

Isaac Seumalo on joining an organization he says is family-like pic.twitter.com/7htdz2dcgE — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 25, 2023

#Steelers secondary going through drills. Patrick Peterson praised DB coach Grady Brown and his attention to fundamentals ⁦@937theFan⁩ pic.twitter.com/9OhvkL1XgJ — Jeff Hathhorn (@jhathhorn) May 25, 2023

Mike Tomlin with his on the RB’s pic.twitter.com/mLMwqqT6UV — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) May 25, 2023

Interviews

Isaac Seumalo on the culture of the organization, working with Mason Cole, and more. pic.twitter.com/P9h4u19oXY — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) May 25, 2023

Allen Robinson II on his early impressions of the organization, what he sees in Kenny Pickett, and more. pic.twitter.com/s7e8pJVyBc — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) May 25, 2023

Photos