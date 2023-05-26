Despite recent moves, Steelers fans feel the team still hasn’t addressed biggest team need

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had, by most metrics, a very active offseason. Whether you are talking about free agency additions or the 2023 NFL Draft class, Omar Khan’s first offseason as the team’s General Manager (GM) certainly has been action-packed.

Throughout it all, the most noteworthy aspect of what Khan and his front office has done is fill the necessary gaps on the roster. This isn’t just for the starting 22 players on offense and defense, but also in the depth on the team.

But, just all 32 NFL teams can attest it is impossible to have not just an amazing starting lineup, but to have quality depth at every position. In the age of free agency, GMs have to manipulate the salary cap and fill those gaps as best as possible.

As stated earlier, Khan and company have done a lot, but there are still areas which need addressed. Earlier this week, in a Steelers Burning Question article, I asked the fan base which position was the biggest need for the Steelers before the head back to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA this July.

Here were the options:

ILB

OLB

Safety

Center

Other

After the votes were tallied, the Steelers fan base didn’t shy away from where they feel the glaring hole still resides on this roster.

Inside linebacker.

A whopping 58% of the fan base viewed the inside linebacker position as the primary team need this offseason. And they aren’t wrong when they assess the position and the depth there. Outside of Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts, both free agent acquisitions, Mark Robinson is the only player on the current roster with experience in the Steelers’ system.

Could Tanner Muse flex to linebacker in certain sub packages? Maybe, but he has rarely done that in his NFL career. Is Robinson ready to take the next step in his development? For a college running back, that might be a bit hasty. Is there a reunion with someone like Myles Jack in the works, if he’s healthy, considering he played in Pittsburgh last season?

Either way you slice it, the Steelers are still looking for answers at inside linebacker, and that’s something which has been a yearly occurrence since Ryan Shazier’s injury in 2017.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.