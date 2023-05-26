Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 19

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go!

1. This week the Steelers and the country of Ireland were announced as potentially having games played there in the future. If you would travel anywhere to see the Steelers play, where would you prefer to go? (Ireland, Germany, England, Mexico)

2. In the above picture, Kordell Stewart was on-hand for the announcement of the Steelers and Ireland working together for future games. Why? Because he played on the team the last time the Steelers played in Ireland.

For “Slash”, how good do you think he’d be in today’s NFL?

3. “Slash” was one of the most exciting players I can remember watching for the Steelers. Who is the most exciting player you can remember watching for the black-and-gold?

4. If there is one position you’d still like the team to address this offseason, what position would that be?

5. Of the 7 drafted Steelers, which will have the biggest impact in 2023? Not for their careers, but for this season?

6. Going back to your playing days (no matter the sport) what was the greatest moment you ever had? In other words, what’s your Al Bundy Polk High story??

