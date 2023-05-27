The tale of Kenny Pickett’s stolen SUV, and the Steelers playbook

There are some stories which could somehow produce a myriad of follow-up stories, and often punchlines. Sometimes those stories are ones which at the time are not funny or even remotely humorous.

So, when Kenny Pickett’s SUV was stolen this week while he was making an appearance at a car dealership, I’m sure the quarterback wasn’t thrilled. Certainly he has insurance who could replace the car, but his team playbook in the vehicle could cause some issues,

This from Brooke Pryor of ESPN:

Pickett was making an appearance at a car dealership near Pittsburgh on Wednesday when the theft occurred. The car was recovered by police less than 30 minutes later. Not only was the second-year quarterback temporarily without his wheels, but he was also briefly separated from some very important study material. The Steelers’ playbook was in the SUV, the source said, but was recovered with the vehicle. A man was arrested in the theft, WTAE reported, citing court records.

Thankfully, the vehicle was found, and so was the Pittsburgh Steelers playbook. It is at this time when you can begin the jokes about how the person who stole the SUV saw the Matt Canada playbook, and decided to return it. Maybe there were too many jet sweeps for his liking...

