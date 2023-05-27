Steelers Saturday Night Open Thread: Long weekend edition

Good evening ladies and gentlemen, it’s time once again for your favorite weekly entertainment here at BTSC, Saturday Night Five, brought to you this week by your backup quarterback and guest host, TSF.

Here we go...

1. Now that we are into 2023 OTAs, it is of course time to think about the 2024 draft (it’s never too early, as they say). What will be the three most significant positions of need for the 2024 draft?

2. What news are you looking to hear about from Steeler OTAs at this point in the offseason?

3. Who is your front-runner for this year’s Isaac Redman Award?

4. Now that Ben has retired, who do you think holds the position of Chief Diva on the Steelers?

5. Obligatory beverage question....SNW, Reno, and Reon walk into a bar. What do each of them order?

And now ... live from BTSC, it’s ... Saturday Night Five!