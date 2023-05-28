It’s the offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers and there are so many topics to talk and write about. Everything Steelers will all be covered here at BTSC. But who’s going to give you little-known-facts out of the 500 Level?

Luckily, your one-stop, and non-stop, shop for everything Steelers employs a Steelers fan that was allegedly dropped on his head as a one-year-old during the Immaculate Reception. Useless and somewhat fascinating facts are his forte. So, here we are with off-the-wall thoughts from the dark side of a black-and-gold brain that nobody asked for. But the joke’s on you as you’ll be telling your peeps something you read here later.

BTSC Steelers Jeopardy

(Answer at bottom of article)

Steel Facts

The recently retired John Mitchell spent 29 years in the Steel City as an assistant coach to both Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin, but that is not the record. Dick Hoak, a former player for the black and gold from 1961-1970, won five Super Bowl rings from 1972-2006 as the team’s running backs coach of the Steelers for 35 years.

Middle Name Madness - Melvin Cornell Blount

We love citing middle names of members of the Men of Steel here at Behind the Steel Curtain, but real first names are fun to unveil as well. In the past, we have cited Benjamin Todd Roethlisberger, Najee Mzee Harris and Joey Eugene Porter, but who else? Hence, the “More You Know Middle Name of the Week”. This week we feature a legendary Hall of Fame CB, the great Mel Blount.

This Week’s Birthdays of Steel

5/28 - Cy Caspar (1912)

5/29 - Nick Eason (1980), Ladarius Green (1990), Zach Valentine (1957)

5/30 - Tyronne Stowe (1965), Cory Trice Jr. (2000)

5/31 - Norm Johnson (1960)

6/1 - David Hughes - 1959, Chuck Orttman (1929), Jon Witman (1972)

6/2 - Stefan Logan (1981)

6/3 - Orien Harris (1983)

Strange Sights for Steelers Nation Eyes - Chad Scott

Not every NFL player retires with their original team, having played with no other franchise. We may try to forget the image of our Steel Heroes wearing another uniform, but it’s a part of fandom and legends sometimes change team colors. After 8 seasons with Pittsburgh, the 1997 first rounder from Maryland spent 3 seasons as a New England Patriot.

Varsity Blues Black & Golds - Levi Wallace

Levi Wallace had to work hard to get a shot in college at the University of Alabama. The future Bill and Steelers earned a walk-on scholarship before his junior year in 2016 and started in 14 games as a senior, including a start in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game victory over Georgia. Wallace was undrafted but hooked on with Buffalo before signing a free agent contract with the Steelers in 2022.

Hypocycloids Gone Madison Avenue

Terry Bradshaw has been in hundreds of commercials in his lifetime, but the 1983 advertisement for Conoco Oil, one I’ve never heard of, was one of the final spots of his playing career. For those of you that only know the Blonde Bomber in his Fox Sports days, check out this gem from 40 years ago.

Steelers Jeopardy Answer in the Form of a Question: Who is Rod Woodson

Rod Woodson’s spectacular performance in 1993 earned the Steelers’ superstar the AP Defensive Player of the Year Award with 8 interceptions. Most of Hot Rod’s picks came in the front half of the season and No. 26 was unable to break Mel Blount’s record of 11 due to quarterbacks wising up and throwing away from him.

So, there you have it. Anybody can spout out stat after stat, but not everybody can embrace the colorful and personal side of the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, the more you know, the more you can stupefy your friends, family and neighbors with your big, black-and-gold brain.

We’ll see you right here next week. Until then keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the hypocycloids.