A look back at the Steelers week that was: Steelers Old, new and hopeful edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Pittsburgh Steelers IHMA Launch Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With Free Agency right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 5/21

Work out everybody I tell you. Don’t let any XFL stone unturned, even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Monday 5/22

Teague, Egbule and Crowder all out. The Steelers are making room for somebody.

This is a fantastic award that needs more publicity. The Dr, Z (Paul Zimmerman) Award is a lifetime achievement award for assistant coaching. Congrats Coach Mitchell.

That’s why Mason Rudolph is back. This rule needed to happen. That NFC Championship game was disheartening.

This is a terrible idea. At least the Steelers were one of the 8 to vote against it, even if it was to no avail.

This is good news. Pittsburgh could get it one of these days if Green Bay has the hotel rooms to handle it.

I don’t care. I just love the idea that there will be more light of day for the game.

Good for him. Artie is putting together a nice bank account for not having a great career.

Tuesday 5/23

The Steelers keep bringing in guys. I love it. Omar Khan is not standing pat.

Just get rid of the kickoff already. That’s what this is leading up to.

Why does this feel like some kind of cosmic karma thing.

OTAs are here. Yay!!!!

Now is the time to try every single scenario. Sullivan can make this team.

This dude is serious about developing and getting to the next level. He’s already won over Ben Roethlisberger, the next step is the NFL world.

Better come into camp with guns a blazing. Kevin has got to be hearing footsteps.

Wednesday 5/24

A lovely couple. Congrats to the Mr. and Mrs. No. 78.

Good move for depth. The cuts make sense now.

Devastated. RIP to a legend that was simply the best.

Thursday 5/25

DM me if you want a Cody Chrest jersey.

Lies! Lots of pants on fire in New York/New Jersey. Jets fans are dumb enough to believe this. They just don’t want to accept that Bill Belichick got the best of them again.

Friday 5/26

Happy Birthday to one of my all-time favorites.

Every child’s dream. Way to go, Larry O.

This is just a case of leaver’s remorse. Don’t expect this to happen, but it would be fascinating to watch.

We can make jokes, but I’m intrigued and may just watch. But, oh how have the mighty fallen.

This is not good news. The superstar WR is probably going to make a rich AFC team richer. Darn you, Pittsburgh West!!!

The perpetrator of this crime tried to sell Matt Canada’s playbook on Ebay, but there were absolutely no takers.

How many long snappers are the Steelers inviting to the facility? They have enough for a basketball team.

Saturday 5/27

Najee Harris is a complete entertainer. Love this guy.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

