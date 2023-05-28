A look back at the Steelers week that was: Steelers Old, new and hopeful edition

The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. With Free Agency right around the corner, things are heating up in the Steel City. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 5/21

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions are working out Guardians DE Stansly Maponga, per sources



Multiple other teams interested as well — XFL Analyst (@xflanalyst) May 20, 2023

Work out everybody I tell you. Don’t let any XFL stone unturned, even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Monday 5/22

We have signed LB Toby Ndukwe and released LB Tae Crowder, LB Emeke Egbule and RB Master Teague. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/w9ivEDN95I — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 22, 2023

Teague, Egbule and Crowder all out. The Steelers are making room for somebody.

Martindale, McKittrick, Mitchell selected as PFWA 2023 Dr. Z Award class:https://t.co/5jO2ol00mf pic.twitter.com/jRcuAThSzc — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) May 22, 2023

This is a fantastic award that needs more publicity. The Dr, Z (Paul Zimmerman) Award is a lifetime achievement award for assistant coaching. Congrats Coach Mitchell.

NFL owners approved the bylaw proposal allowing teams to dress a third QB without using an active roster spot, I’m told. A no-brainer to bring it back in the aftermath of the San Francisco playoff game. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 22, 2023

That’s why Mason Rudolph is back. This rule needed to happen. That NFC Championship game was disheartening.

Flexing for Thursday Night Football just passed, 24-8, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 22, 2023

This is a terrible idea. At least the Steelers were one of the 8 to vote against it, even if it was to no avail.

The NFL has announced that the 2025 NFL Draft will be in Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/MY19ieXzkJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2023

This is good news. Pittsburgh could get it one of these days if Green Bay has the hotel rooms to handle it.

NFL owners approve Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., as the host of Super Bowl 60. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 22, 2023

I don’t care. I just love the idea that there will be more light of day for the game.

Free-agent cornerback Artie Burns is re-signing with the Seahawks on a one-year deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 22, 2023

Good for him. Artie is putting together a nice bank account for not having a great career.

Tuesday 5/23

Markus Golden is visiting the #Steelers today, sources tell @theScore.



The veteran pass rusher has recorded three seasons with at least 10 sacks. He also racked up 4 FF during the 2021 season with the #AZCardinals. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 23, 2023

The Steelers keep bringing in guys. I love it. Omar Khan is not standing pat.

The NFL has passed a new rule instituting all fair catches and touchbacks come out to the 25-yard line on kickoffs, source said. Now the same as the college rule, the thought is that this should make it safer, though special teams coaches around the league oppose the change. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2023

Just get rid of the kickoff already. That’s what this is leading up to.

Aaron Rodgers off to the side, favoring his ankle, checking it. Something clearly not right. pic.twitter.com/LGaxwVVCdI — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 23, 2023

Why does this feel like some kind of cosmic karma thing.

Steelers just wrapped up their first OTA practice pic.twitter.com/KeyqACTSum — Brian Batko Blue Check (@BrianBatko) May 23, 2023

OTAs are here. Yay!!!!

New FA signee CV Chandon Sullivan said he repped at nickel/a lot today. pic.twitter.com/7b2S8v2vmQ — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 23, 2023

Now is the time to try every single scenario. Sullivan can make this team.

Kenny Pickett said he finished last season at 213 pounds. So he made it a point to add bulk and is at 226 now. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 23, 2023

This dude is serious about developing and getting to the next level. He’s already won over Ben Roethlisberger, the next step is the NFL world.

Kevin Dotson on Herbig/Seumalo signings. “They called me when they signed Nate. And It was just like, we need depth, it'll be a competition and stuff like that. And then at like 1130 they signed Isaac, and then nobody called me after that.” Added wasnt sure if coaches knew yet. — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) May 23, 2023

Better come into camp with guns a blazing. Kevin has got to be hearing footsteps.

Wednesday 5/24

Congratulations to the Daniels! pic.twitter.com/EVtPrO3v3v — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 24, 2023

A lovely couple. Congrats to the Mr. and Mrs. No. 78.

Steelers reached agreement today on a one-year deal with former Cardinals LB Markus Golden, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2023

Good move for depth. The cuts make sense now.

BREAKING: Legendary singer Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. https://t.co/mF5RtXZk2K pic.twitter.com/rjVgOk107Y — ABC News (@ABC) May 24, 2023

Devastated. RIP to a legend that was simply the best.

Thursday 5/25

DM me if you want a Cody Chrest jersey.

#Jets GM Joe Douglas seemingly revealed 3 players the team was considering w/ No. 15 overall pick in 1st round of #NFLDraft 1️⃣EDGE Will McDonald 2️⃣TE Michael Mayer 3️⃣ OT Broderick Jones also perfectly predicted #Steelers, #Patriots trade for BJ @nyjets Flight 23 Ascension pic.twitter.com/lj57PhQiVx — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 26, 2023

Lies! Lots of pants on fire in New York/New Jersey. Jets fans are dumb enough to believe this. They just don’t want to accept that Bill Belichick got the best of them again.

Friday 5/26

Happy BDAY to former #Steelers LB Greg Lloyd

"I know I was known for saying what I wanted to say. But those guys did it all while saying less. No swearing and in the face stuff. I regret that I did that so much."https://t.co/gk0AVfzFhR pic.twitter.com/FUUrsrY2YD — Steelers Takeaways (@PittsburghSport) May 26, 2023

Happy Birthday to one of my all-time favorites.

.@Mr_Ogunjobi bought his parents their dream home pic.twitter.com/bvVirUVPj6 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 26, 2023

Every child’s dream. Way to go, Larry O.

This would be delicious on so many levels. https://t.co/VEaXRujzxp — Tony Defeo (@Defeoman) May 26, 2023

This is just a case of leaver’s remorse. Don’t expect this to happen, but it would be fascinating to watch.

Antonio Brown @AB84 contract being filed today on the active roster per @JRRickert He practiced today and is set to play on Saturday @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 25, 2023

We can make jokes, but I’m intrigued and may just watch. But, oh how have the mighty fallen.

We have released Deandre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/POnAb3uhWH — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 26, 2023

This is not good news. The superstar WR is probably going to make a rich AFC team richer. Darn you, Pittsburgh West!!!

#Steelers QB Kenny Pickett had his SUV stolen from a car dealership where he was doing a radio interview on Wednesday. Police have arrested a 60-year-old Murrysville man.



No, I did not madlibs this news story, despite the way it sounds.https://t.co/smF44RGqs2 — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) May 26, 2023

The perpetrator of this crime tried to sell Matt Canada’s playbook on Ebay, but there were absolutely no takers.

Long Snapper News Alert



The Steelers will host Arlington Renegades LS Antonio Ortiz for a tryout. https://t.co/NIAPc868XE — Steelers Now (@PghSteelersNow) May 27, 2023

How many long snappers are the Steelers inviting to the facility? They have enough for a basketball team.

Saturday 5/27

Has anyone had more fun throwing out the first pitch than @ohthatsNajee22? pic.twitter.com/7GlFoeFGBz — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 27, 2023

Najee Harris is a complete entertainer. Love this guy.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

