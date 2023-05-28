Najee Harris delivers a strike throwing out the first pitch in Oakland

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft for his ability to play the running back position at an extremely high level. Whether you’re talking about contact balance, vision, or pass catching skills, Harris has a grasp on all those concepts and more.

What you learn for some football players is there is a far cry from being a football player and a well-rounded athlete. When you put a baseball in some of these players’ hands and have them throw out a first pitch at a baseball game, it can be downright painful to watch.

However, Harris has improved a lot since he came into the league and delivered his first pitch in Pittsburgh in front of the Pirates’ fan base, more on that below. This past weekend Harris was in the Bay Area of California where he grew up, and he was asked to throw out the first pitch for the Oakland Athletics game.

He did, and did it with style...check out the video below:

Has anyone had more fun throwing out the first pitch than @ohthatsNajee22? pic.twitter.com/7GlFoeFGBz — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 27, 2023

If you are looking to compare the two pitching deliveries, you can see the pitch he had in Pittsburgh back from 2021 in the link below:

These are the type of fun topics which populate this time of year. Harris seems to embody not just a leader for the Steelers, but someone willing to put himself out there in multiple situations.

Will Harris get a chance to improve his “ERA” at PNC Park? That has yet to be determined, but kudos to him for delivering a quality pitch in his hometown.

