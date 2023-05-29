Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Monday Edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

With that being said and typed, have fun with the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

The Steelers Sunday Night Q&A: No Succession Spoilers!

It’s another offseason Sunday in 2023 with no NFL football and no games scheduled for next week. What are you going to do without the Steelers? BTSC answers that question by inviting fans to ask questions.

Listen to the show on the player below:

Let’s Ride, Monday: What happened to the ILB position in today’s NFL?!

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been searching for an ILB since Ryan Shazier’s injury in 2017. One of the reasons they have struggled to find their next ILB is the ever-changing position. Jeff Hartman and special guest Kevin Smith talk about this, and more, on the Monday episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The mystery of the ILB position in the NFL

Special Guest: K.T. Smith

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE