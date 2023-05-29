Steelers QBs have developed a camaraderie which will only benefit the team

It is natural in the world of sports want to be “the man”.

It doesn’t matter what sport, or position, you play, everyone wants to be the one who is making plays for their respective teams. To not be that guy for your team can be viewed as a demotion and a gut punch.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t be a benefit to the team, and that is exactly what has taken place within the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room. The same year Mitch Trubisky chose to come to Pittsburgh as a free agent the team drafted Kenny Pickett 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

It only took four weeks before Trubisky was replaced and Pickett became the starting quarterback.

One “the man”, now the back-up.

To the shock of many, Trubisky signed a two-year contract extension recently, and the team also brought back Mason Rudolph on a one-year contract. In other words, the band is back together.

“Yeah, man, it’s awesome,” Pickett replied after the media after he was asked about the quarterback room remaining unchanged this year. “I spend every day with those guys. It’s crazy how much time we spend together.

“We got really close over just one year.”

Easy for Pickett to say, he’s now the guy for the Steelers offense, but what about Trubisky? Why would he even entertain staying in Pittsburgh knowing he isn’t going to get a shot at starting as long as Pickett is healthy?

“Me and Kenny have gotten so close, I just want to help him in any way I can,” Trubisky emphasized. “We have a really great quarterback room. We love having Mason back, too, so we’re gonna have a lot of fun and we’re gonna get to work.

“Anything I can be for Kenny, a sound board, extra coach, extra eyes on the field, I’m gonna be there for him and he knows that. I think that’s also why they wanted to have me back and be in that role and help any way I can, so I’m excited about it.”

Ultimately, it comes down to the team, and doing whatever you can to help the team win football games.

“It’s just being transparent and just being yourself,” he maintained. “It’s just a great dynamic on this team.

“When you just have that chemistry the honest conversations are easier to have and we just go in there and be ourselves. We all want the same thing, the Pittsburgh Steelers to win and for ourselves to be the best we can be. So we just come in here and compete and help each other to a common goal.

“I think that’s just who I am. I love this game. It’s always team-first for me and whatever you can do to help the team and be a part of a great quarterback room, it means a lot to me. And If I was in the No. 1 spot I’d want those other guys to do the same thing for me and I know they would. You just continue to work and get better the best you can and everything will work out the right way.”

Having all three quarterbacks return in 2023 is a huge boost for the team, despite how unlikely it seemed at one point. With three quarterbacks on the depth chart with starting experience, the Steelers should feel comfortable if Pickett were to be lost for any duration of time this year.

Experienced depth is good to have, and that’s at all positions. You can cross the quarterback position off the list of positions lacking in this regard.

Stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2023 NFL offseason.