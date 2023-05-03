Podcast: All the latest from the SCN family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

We here at Steel Curtain Network, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way as the Steelers set the stage for 2023. With so much going on, make sure you check out our ‘Podcast Roundup’ article to keep up with the latest podcasts that cover everything Steelers for your black-and-gold knowledge, curiosity and enjoyment.

The Steelers Fix: Grading every Steelers draft selection

The Steelers are, in a rare instance, getting good national grades after the team’s front office put together a promising performance in the 2023 NFL Draft. But outsider draft pundits don’t know the Steelers like the Steelers Fix crew. Join Andrew Wilbar and Jeremy Betz as they deliver their grades on the latest edition of the Steelers Fix.

Grading the Steelers and their 2023 draft

The Scho Bro Show: Defining the relationship with Steelers fans and the 2023 draft

Some Steelers fans are head-over-heels for the 2023 draft results. Perhaps it’s time to define the relationship. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show, the brotherly love entry of the Steel Curtain Network’s family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

News and Notes

The excitement of the 2023 Steelers draft is bubbling over

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Winners and Losers after the 2023 NFL Draft

Just like the regular season games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, there are winners and losers for the Men of Steel in the draft as well. Jeff Hartman dives into this topic, as well as answers fan questions in the ever-popular mailbag segments. All on the latest “Let’s Ride” podcast.

News and Notes

Winners and losers from a black-and-gold draft

The Mail Bag

