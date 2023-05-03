Updating the Steelers’ 2023 defensive depth chart after draft weekend

As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shape their 2023 roster, some things become a little more clear as others still have plenty of questions. Looking specifically at the defensive side of the ball, the Steelers have officially added new players into the mix both in the draft, free agency, and undrafted rookie free agents.
Since the team is mostly filled out and ready to head into OTAs and minicamp, let’s look at the Steelers defensive depth chart by position. For now, we will look at all players on the Steelers’ roster and the rookies who were added.
Defensive Line
Cameron Heyward
Larry Ogunjobi
Montravius Adams
Demarvin Leal*
Keeanu Benton
Isaiahh Loudermilk
Breiden Fehoko
Armon Watts
Jonathan Marshall
Renell Wren
James Nyamwaya
OLB
T.J. Watt
Alex Highsmith
DeMarvin Leal*
Nick Herbig
Quincey Roche
Emeke Egbule
David Perales
ILB
Cole Holcomb
Elandon Roberts
Mark Robinson
Tae Crowder
Tanner Muse
Chapelle Russell
CB
Patrick Peterson
Levi Wallace
Ahkello Witherspoon
Joey Porter Jr.
Arthur Maulet
Chandon Sullivan
James Pierre
Cory Trice Jr.
Duke Dawson
Madre Harper
Chris Wilcox
Safety
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Damontae Kazee
Keanu Neal
Tre Norwood
Miles Killebrew
Elijah Riley
Scott Nelson
Kenny Robinson
*Due to his ability to play in either position group, as well as having head coach Mike Tomlin noncommittal on the subject, DeMarvin Leal has been placed in both DL and OLB groups
Drafting four players on defense in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers have filled out their position groups quite nicely when it comes strictly to the numbers. Whether or not the players they have at each position is the quality needed for success remains to be seen and up for debate. Between the four draft picks, a recent free agent cornerback, and several undrafted rookie free agent signings, the Steelers have the adequate numbers.
So what position group stands out as having more players than necessary? Which ones do you think the Steelers still may have the most concerns? Give your thoughts in the comments below.
