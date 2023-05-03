Updating the Steelers’ 2023 defensive depth chart after draft weekend

As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shape their 2023 roster, some things become a little more clear as others still have plenty of questions. Looking specifically at the defensive side of the ball, the Steelers have officially added new players into the mix both in the draft, free agency, and undrafted rookie free agents.

Since the team is mostly filled out and ready to head into OTAs and minicamp, let’s look at the Steelers defensive depth chart by position. For now, we will look at all players on the Steelers’ roster and the rookies who were added.

Defensive Line

Cameron Heyward

Larry Ogunjobi

Montravius Adams

Demarvin Leal*

Keeanu Benton

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Breiden Fehoko

Armon Watts

Jonathan Marshall

Renell Wren

James Nyamwaya

OLB

T.J. Watt

Alex Highsmith

DeMarvin Leal*

Nick Herbig

Quincey Roche

Emeke Egbule

David Perales

ILB

Cole Holcomb

Elandon Roberts

Mark Robinson

Tae Crowder

Tanner Muse

Chapelle Russell

CB

Patrick Peterson

Levi Wallace

Ahkello Witherspoon

Joey Porter Jr.

Arthur Maulet

Chandon Sullivan

James Pierre

Cory Trice Jr.

Duke Dawson

Madre Harper

Chris Wilcox

Safety

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Damontae Kazee

Keanu Neal

Tre Norwood

Miles Killebrew

Elijah Riley

Scott Nelson

Kenny Robinson

*Due to his ability to play in either position group, as well as having head coach Mike Tomlin noncommittal on the subject, DeMarvin Leal has been placed in both DL and OLB groups

Drafting four players on defense in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers have filled out their position groups quite nicely when it comes strictly to the numbers. Whether or not the players they have at each position is the quality needed for success remains to be seen and up for debate. Between the four draft picks, a recent free agent cornerback, and several undrafted rookie free agent signings, the Steelers have the adequate numbers.

So what position group stands out as having more players than necessary? Which ones do you think the Steelers still may have the most concerns? Give your thoughts in the comments below.