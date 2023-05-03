3 Steelers draft picks among those listed in 2023 NFL Rookie of the Year odds

Even before the conclusion of the 2023 NFL draft, there were a number of betting odds released in regards to newly drafted players. Of course, the nature of the positions drafted factor a lot into who will be most likely to bring home either the Rookie of the Year honors fro offense or defense.
When it comes to those drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, their first-round pick of offensive tackle Broderick Jones of the Georgia Bulldogs was not one of the players listed when it came to the odds for NFL‘s Offensive Rookie of the Year. In fact, none of the highest drafted offensive linemen found themselves on the list due to their position played. Despite linemen being four of the top fourteen positions taken, which were four of the top nine on offense, they were dwarfed in the odds by three quarterbacks being taken in the first four picks.
But even though the Steelers first-round selection if not on the list, their next offensive player selected in the fourth round landed in the top 30.
Here are the latest odds for the top 30 candidates to win Offensive Rookie of the Year according to draftkings.com.
Bijan Robinson +300
Bryce Young +475
C.J. Stroud +700
Jaxon Smith-Njigba +700
Anthony Richardson +900
Jahmyr Gibbs +900
Jordan Addison +1700
Zay Flowers +1800
Hendon Hooker +2000
Quentin Johnston +2000
Zach Charbonnet +2000
Josh Downs +2500
Will Levis +2500
Jalin Hyatt +2500
Tyjae Spears +3000
Devon Achane +3500
Tank Bigsby +3500
Dalton Kincaid +3500
Rashee Rice +3500
Cedric Tillman +3500
Michael Mayer +4000
Roschon Johnson +4500
Tyler Scott +4500
Jayden Reed +5000
Marvin Mims +5000
Trey Palmer +5500
Darnell Washington +6000
Jonathan Mingo +6500
Sam LaPorta +7000
Luke Musgrave +7500
Since the NFL began awarding Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1967, there have only been running backs, wide receivers, and quarterbacks to win the award. When Ben Roethlisberger won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2004, he was only the second quarterback ever to do so and the first since Dennis Shaw in 1970. But starting with Roethlisberger, nine of the last 19 winners of the award have been quarterbacks. The other ten selections include six running backs and four wide receivers.
When it comes to the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, the Steelers have two players who landed in the top 30 in odds to win the award.
Will Anderson +350
Tyree Wilson +800
Jalen Carter +800
Devon Witherspoon +900
Christian Gonzalez +1000
Lukas Van Ness +1200
Emmanuel Forbes +1400
Nolan Smith +1600
Will McDonald +2000
Jack Campbell +2000
Deonte Banks +2000
Myles Murphy +2000
Felix Anudike-Uzomah +2000
Joey Porter Jr. +2000
Brian Branch +2000
Drew Sanders +2000
Calijah Kancey +2500
Bryan Bresee +2500
Keion White +2500
Cam Smith +2500
Trenton Simpson +2500
Mazi Smith +3000
BJ Ojulari +3000
Kelee Ringo +3000
DJ Turner +6500
Daiyan Henley +6500
Nick Herbig +6500
Noah Sewell +6500
Payton Wilson +6500
18 players at +10000
Since the award was implemented in 1967, there have been three members of the Pittsburgh Steelers to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. Joe Greene was the third player ever chosen for the award in 1969 while Jack Lambert was selected in 1974. The most recent selection was Kendrell Bell in 2001.
When it comes to this year‘s odds, it is quite interesting that Steelers fourth-round pick of Nick Herbig landed on the list but the Steeler second of their second-round picks in Keeanu Benton did not. Joey Porter Jr. lands in a large cluster of players all grouped together at 20:1 odds. Another interesting tidbit is Nick Herbig has the same odds as Payton Wilson, a player who did not enter the 2023 NFL draft and is returning to NC State for another season.
The complete list for the odds for 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year according to DraftKings can be seen HERE while the Defensive Rookie of the Year list can be seen HERE.
