3 Steelers draft picks among those listed in 2023 NFL Rookie of the Year odds

Even before the conclusion of the 2023 NFL draft, there were a number of betting odds released in regards to newly drafted players. Of course, the nature of the positions drafted factor a lot into who will be most likely to bring home either the Rookie of the Year honors fro offense or defense.

When it comes to those drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, their first-round pick of offensive tackle Broderick Jones of the Georgia Bulldogs was not one of the players listed when it came to the odds for NFL‘s Offensive Rookie of the Year. In fact, none of the highest drafted offensive linemen found themselves on the list due to their position played. Despite linemen being four of the top fourteen positions taken, which were four of the top nine on offense, they were dwarfed in the odds by three quarterbacks being taken in the first four picks.

But even though the Steelers first-round selection if not on the list, their next offensive player selected in the fourth round landed in the top 30.

Here are the latest odds for the top 30 candidates to win Offensive Rookie of the Year according to draftkings.com.

Bijan Robinson +300

Bryce Young +475

C.J. Stroud +700

Jaxon Smith-Njigba +700

Anthony Richardson +900

Jahmyr Gibbs +900

Jordan Addison +1700

Zay Flowers +1800

Hendon Hooker +2000

Quentin Johnston +2000

Zach Charbonnet +2000

Josh Downs +2500

Will Levis +2500

Jalin Hyatt +2500

Tyjae Spears +3000

Devon Achane +3500

Tank Bigsby +3500

Dalton Kincaid +3500

Rashee Rice +3500

Cedric Tillman +3500

Michael Mayer +4000

Roschon Johnson +4500

Tyler Scott +4500

Jayden Reed +5000

Marvin Mims +5000

Trey Palmer +5500

Darnell Washington +6000

Jonathan Mingo +6500

Sam LaPorta +7000

Luke Musgrave +7500

Since the NFL began awarding Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1967, there have only been running backs, wide receivers, and quarterbacks to win the award. When Ben Roethlisberger won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2004, he was only the second quarterback ever to do so and the first since Dennis Shaw in 1970. But starting with Roethlisberger, nine of the last 19 winners of the award have been quarterbacks. The other ten selections include six running backs and four wide receivers.

When it comes to the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, the Steelers have two players who landed in the top 30 in odds to win the award.

Will Anderson +350

Tyree Wilson +800

Jalen Carter +800

Devon Witherspoon +900

Christian Gonzalez +1000

Lukas Van Ness +1200

Emmanuel Forbes +1400

Nolan Smith +1600

Will McDonald +2000

Jack Campbell +2000

Deonte Banks +2000

Myles Murphy +2000

Felix Anudike-Uzomah +2000

Joey Porter Jr. +2000

Brian Branch +2000

Drew Sanders +2000

Calijah Kancey +2500

Bryan Bresee +2500

Keion White +2500

Cam Smith +2500

Trenton Simpson +2500

Mazi Smith +3000

BJ Ojulari +3000

Kelee Ringo +3000

DJ Turner +6500

Daiyan Henley +6500

Nick Herbig +6500

Noah Sewell +6500

Payton Wilson +6500

18 players at +10000

Since the award was implemented in 1967, there have been three members of the Pittsburgh Steelers to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. Joe Greene was the third player ever chosen for the award in 1969 while Jack Lambert was selected in 1974. The most recent selection was Kendrell Bell in 2001.

When it comes to this year‘s odds, it is quite interesting that Steelers fourth-round pick of Nick Herbig landed on the list but the Steeler second of their second-round picks in Keeanu Benton did not. Joey Porter Jr. lands in a large cluster of players all grouped together at 20:1 odds. Another interesting tidbit is Nick Herbig has the same odds as Payton Wilson, a player who did not enter the 2023 NFL draft and is returning to NC State for another season.

